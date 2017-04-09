Biscuits hand Shuckers first loss of season

After winning their first three games, the Biloxi Shuckers came up short Sunday afternoon in a 6-1 defeat to the Montgomery Biscuits.
Luis Ortiz struggled in his first start of the year for the Shuckers, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4 innings. He allowed solo home runs to Braxton Lee and Granden Goetzman in the third and was unable to complete the fifth inning. The homer for Lee, a product of Picayune High School, Pearl River CC and Ole Miss was the first of his pro career. Reliever Bubba Derby allowed two inherited runners to score, but contributed three effective innings to keep the game close. Tristan Archer allowed a home run to Justin O'Conner but struck out the side in the eighth inning.
The Shuckers could only muster seven hits all afternoon, as Biscuits starter Greg Harris kept their bats in check. Angel Ortega had two hits, including a solo home run in the third, to highlight Biloxi's offensive production.
Johnny Davis extended his hitting streak to 12 games (dating back to last season) with a bunt single to lead off the game. The speedy center fielder has collected hits in each of his first four games in 2017, as well as his final eight games dating back to the end of the 2016 season.
The Shuckers wrap up their series in Montgomery on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. A starting pitcher is expected to be added to Biloxi'sactive roster in advance of the finale RHP Mike Franco makes the start for Montgomery. The Beau Rivage Pregame Show starts at 6:45 on WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network.
