Demuth’s heroics spark Shuckers past Biscuits

The Biloxi Shuckers moved to 3-0 in the 2017 season Saturday night with a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. A Dustin DeMuth fifth-inning home run and ninth-inning double made the difference in a duel between pitching staffs.
Taylor Williams made a triumphant return to the mound after missing two seasons to Tommy John surgery. Though the right-handed pitching prospect was on a pitch count, he delivered three one-hit innings while striking out three before he was replaced by Jon Perrin.
Biscuits starter Yonny Chirinos was sharp as well, with just the DeMuth solo home run as a blemish on seven clean innings. He faced just three over the minimum over his time on the mound.
Perrin continued Williams' dominant performance for four shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits. But he was unable to complete the eighth, allowing a leadoff triple to Nick Ciuffo and a run-scoring sacrifice fly. With two outs and another runner in scoring position, Nick Ramirez entered and snuffed out the rally.
In the ninth inning, Michael Reed walked and advanced to second on a stray pickoff attempt from Biscuits reliever Fernando Baez. With two outs, DeMuth brought Reed home with a double to left field.
After Matt Ramsey closed out the first two Shuckers victories of the season, Preston Gainey set down the heart of Montgomery's order in the ninth inning for the save.
Johnny Davis had one of the Shuckers' five hits, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The speedy center fielder beat out an infield single in his second at-bat, giving him a hit in all three games this season in addition to his final eight games of 2016.
The Shuckers will play their first matinee of the season on Sunday as they look to continue their winning ways in Montgomery. Luis Ortiz will toe the rubber for the Shuckers, opposing Greg Harris for the Biscuits. The Beau Rivage Pregame Show starts at 1:45 CT and first pitch is at 2:05.
Comments