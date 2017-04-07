Roache, Shuckers remain unbeaten

Jorge Lopez tossed six shutout innings and struck out seven as the Biloxi Shuckers moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits Friday night.
Michael Reed had two hits, including a two-run home run, to lead Biloxi's offensive output. The win gave the Shuckers a 2-0 start for the third consecutive season in the three-year history of the franchise.
The Shuckers first got on the board in the fifth, when Mauricio Dubon and Johnny Davis singles and a Reed walk loaded the bases forVictor Roache. The threat was large enough for the Biscuits to remove starter Hunter Wood from the game, and Roache validated Montgomery's concern. After a wild pitch brought Dubon in from third, Roache doubled to clear the bases and give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.
That would be more than enough for Lopez, who showed the stuff that made him the 2015 Southern League Pitcher of the Year. He scattered seven hits over his six innings, never allowing more than one baserunner at once over the course of his outing.
Reed's home run, the first for the Shuckers this season, made the score 5-0 in the eighth. After as scoreless inning the seventh from Tayler Scott, the Shuckers turned to Forrest Snow for the eighth. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch preceded a two-run triple by left fielder Granden Goetzman, who later scored on a wild pitch to bring the Biscuits within two.
But for the second straight day, veteran reliever Matt Ramsey came in for the save and stabilized the end of the game. Ramsey pitched a hitless ninth, allowing only a two-out walk before getting Alec Sole to line out to second baseman Angel Ortega to seal the victory.
The Shuckers will look to repeat their 2016 start and make it three wins in a row Saturday night, as they send RHP Taylor Williams to the mound to oppose RHP Yonny Chirinos for the Biscuits. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game can be heard on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240 and 100.9 FM, biloxishuckers.com or on the TuneIn Radio App. Coverage begins at 6:15 pm with the Beau Rivage Pregame Show.
