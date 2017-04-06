Biloxi Shuckers are unbeatable on Opening Day

The Biloxi Shuckers got their 2017 season started in impressive fashion Thursday with a 6-2 win at the Montgomery Biscuits.
The win pushes Biloxi’s record to 3-0 on Opening Days after South Mississippi’s team defeated Pensacola and Chattanooga in each of the last two season openers.
It took a while for the Shuckers (1-0) and Biscuits (0-1) to get their offenses going Tuesday. Biloxi finally broke through in the fourth inning when Angel Ortega collected a two-run single with two outs.
After Montgomery scored a single run in the sixth, Biloxi put the game out of each in the eighth inning with four runs. Johnny Davis stole home on the back end of a double steal, followed by an RBI-single by Jacob Nottingham. Michael Reed then scored on an error and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ortega capped the inning’s scoring with Biloxi holding a commanding 6-1 advantage.
Starter Aaron Wilkerson turned in a solid performance for Biloxi, striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on five hits without issuing a walk. Nick Ramirez then made his professional pitching debut. Although the former first baseman walked two batters, he avoided surrendering any runs, passing the game off to Tristan Archer and Matt Ramsey for the final 2 1/3 innings. Both Ramirez and Archer earned holds, while Ramsey picked up the save.
Ortega and Nottingham led all Shuckers with two hits. Nottingham, Davis and Reed each stole bases in the win. Brent Honeywell took the loss for Montgomery, allowing two runs in six innings. He also struck out 12.
Biloxi and Montgomery return to the diamond on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Jorge Lopez and Hunter Wood will take the mound for the Shuckers and Biscuits respectively. Following their five-game road trip, the Shuckers will return home to host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beginning April 12.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments