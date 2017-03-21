Ocean Springs tattoo artist designs Shuckers jersey for good cause

The Biloxi Shuckers will jog onto the field on April 22 wearing jerseys with a local vibe for a good cause.
The Shuckers unveiled the jersey designed by Ocean Springs tattoo artist Matt Stebly on Tuesday. The design, which features a pelican, the Biloxi Lighthouse and a redfish, will be worn as the Shuckers take on the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals at MGM Park.
The vibrant jerseys will be auctioned during the game in a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting the March of Dimes.
March of Dimes reached out to Stebly a couple of months ago about the idea and then the Shuckers shared their ideas on what they’d like to see on the jersey.
“They gave me free rein on the design and I just kind of took it from there,” Stebly said. “I came up with something that I thought not only would look really cool as a jersey, but encompass the whole Gulf Coast feel.”
Stebly, who often sports a Shuckers cap, has been to plenty of games at MGM Park, making him a good candidate to get involved. He threw out the first pitch at a Biloxi home game last season.
“It was a great time doing it,” he said. “It was never a thought that I’d be able to do a pro baseball jersey actually worn on the field.
“I was kind of giddy about it. I just kind of went it at like I normally would a painting. I had to keep in mind that that it’s going to be worn during a game with some of the details. I took some of the detail out just for the readability.”
Stebly plans on being on hand for the game on April 22 and says he’d be willing to autograph the jerseys for the lucky winners.
March of Dimes, which funds research to prevent birth defects and infant mortality, is a cause close to Stebly’s heart.
“It’s one of those things I like to contribute to throughout the year,” he said. “I was a premature baby so it seemed a fitting cause.”
The Shuckers will sponsor a team in the South Mississippi March for Babies on April 29.
The Shuckers open the season the season on the road April 6 in Montgomery, Ala. The team will also play an exhibition game against William Carey University at MGM Park at 6:35 p.m. on April 4.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments