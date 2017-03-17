Star Shucker outfielder set to join Triple-A squad

Brett Phillips, who spent much of the last two seasons with the Biloxi Shuckers, appears headed to Triple-A.
Phillips and two other players considered top prospects in the outfield for the Milwaukee Brewers, Lewis Brinson and Ryan Cordell, are set to join the Colorado SkySox, according Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Phillips, a native of Seminole, Fla., is hitting .222 with four RBIs and two stolen bases during spring training.
Phillips finished the 2015 campaign with the Double-A Shuckers after he was acquired from the Houston Astros through a trade in July of that season. He batted .250 in 23 games at Biloxi.
Phillips experienced his first real struggles on the professional level in 2016, batting just .229 with the Shuckers. After hitting 34 doubles in 2015, he had only 14 last season.
The left-handed Phillips did have decent power numbers last season with 16 homers and 62 RBIs.
If Phillips does land at Triple-A, he will be swinging the bat in the much more favorable conditions at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs. Pitchers typically struggle with the high altitude.
Brinson hit .382 with four homers and 20 RBIs at Colorado Springs last year after he was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade that included catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Cordell was also acquired in that trade.
Brinson is having a solid spring, batting .294 with two homers and eight RBIs. Cordell is batting .280 with a homer and nine runs batted in.
Phillips is headed to Colorado Springs at the moment, but he could still land in Biloxi in 2017.
The Shuckers open the season on April 6 at Montgomery. The home opener is set for April 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
The Shuckers will play an exhibition game against William Carey at 6:35 p.m. on April 4 at MGM Park in Biloxi.
Exhibition game
Who: William Carey vs. Biloxi Shuckers
When: 6:35 p.m., April 4
Where: MGM Park, Biloxi
