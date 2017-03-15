Want a hot dog or jambalaya at the ballpark? Shuckers have you covered

Depending on what fans you talk to, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced their most important lineup with just over three weeks before their season opener.
On Wednesday, the Shuckers announced their full 2017 menu, which will offer more than 100 items at more than a dozen locations around MGM Park.
Have a hankerin’ for a po-boy? What about BBQ? Want something more traditional like a jumbo hot dog? The Shuckers are aiming to find the proper match for whatever your taste buds demand.
The team has announced Polk’s Meat Products as its official hot dog and sausage provider. Hot dogs, smoked sausages and brats will be wafting their fresh-grilled aroma at Foul Ball Franks and Home Plate Hot Dogs around the park. As one of the team’s promotions, two-for Tuesdays will offer $2 hot dogs at all Tuesday home games. Fans can also bring their Polk’s Meat Products labels to the Shuckers box office to receive a buy-one-get-one reserved-level ticket.
New this year will be Murky Waters BBQ behind home plate. The local barbecue joint will offer a number of items, including pecan-smoked pork and, of course, BBQ nachos.
Other Southern items this year will be garlic butter-grilled oysters, jambalaya, Cajun sausage, red beans and rice-stuffed Cajun sausage, muffalettas, roast pork hoagies and fried shrimp rolls.
The Short Stop Fiesta Grill will add some spice to the lineup with beef quesadillas, veggie quesadillas, taco bowls, loaded nachos, and chips and queso. Other ballpark staples such as chicken tenders and pizza will once again be well-represented on the Shuckers menu.
Biloxi Brewing, Sierra Nevada Bell’s, Yuengling, Lazy Magnolia, Abita, Sam Adams and Blue Moon will all be available on tap at MGM Park. Thirsty Thursdays will offer $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 fountain drinks and $3 weekly draft beer specials.
Have a sweet tooth? The Shuckers can help, with apple pie with ice cream, funnel cakes and Barq’s root beer floats, among other items.
The Shuckers will play a home exhibition game April 4 against William Carey University and will open the season on a five-game road trip at Montgomery (April 6-10) before welcoming Pensacola for a five-game stretch starting April 12.
