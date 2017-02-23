Find out the Biloxi Shuckers’ promotional schedule for 2017 season

The Biloxi Shuckers announced Thursday weekly promotions for the 2017 season and 13 fireworks dates.
Fireworks will light up the sky above MGM Park and downtown Biloxi after all 12 Saturday home games plus a special Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on the Fourth of July.
Here’s the weekly promotional schedule:
Sunday: Family Fun Day – Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from Shuckers players prior to each Sunday home game. After the game, bring your glove and a baseball and play catch on the field. Also available are Family 4 Packs which include 4 Reserved Tickets and 4 Schooner Specials (Hot Dog, Chips, and Drink) for just $60.
Monday: Military Mondays presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union – Discounted tickets will be available for active military and veterans. The Shuckers will wear military-themed jerseys during each Monday home game to salute our servicemen and women.
Tuesday: Two-For-Tuesday presented by Polk’s Meat Products – The Shuckers will be offering $2 Polk’s hot dogs on Tuesdays and fans can bring in their Polk’s Meat Products label to the MGM Park box office on Tuesdays and receive a BOGO reserved level ticket.
Wednesday: All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays – Bring your appetite to MGM Park each Wednesday for an all-you-can-eat buffet in the left field terrace which will include hamburgers and hot dogs plus additional food options provided by local restaurant partners. The all-you-can-eat ticket is just $20! Season ticket holders will have the option to upgrade their tickets each Wednesday for only $10.
Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108 – Fans asked for it and the Shuckers delivered. Fans can now enjoy $2 Yuengling Drafts, $2 Fountain Soft Drinks and $3 Weekly Draft Beer Specials.
Friday: Fantastic Friday – The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Fridays will receive a premium giveaway.
Saturday: Fireworks Saturdays – Join the Shuckers for a fireworks show above MGM Park after every Saturday home game.
Every Day: Kids Fun Run – Kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to come on the field and run the bases after every Shuckers home game again this season.
