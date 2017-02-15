Biloxi Shuckers to hold benefit for William Carey University

The Biloxi Shuckers will face William Carey Crusaders in an exhibition game on April 4 at MGM Park.
Shuckers officials announced the exhibition contest Wednesday. The WCU campus was damaged by a tornado last month, impacting its campus dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall and the library.
“The Brewers were interested in the Shuckers playing a preseason game prior to the season-opener in Montgomery on April 6, so when we heard about the destruction to the William Carey campus, we immediately reached out to see if we could partner with them on this event,” Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold said in a press release.
“Not only are the Crusaders an outstanding baseball program, but this is a great opportunity for us to assist with their recovery efforts on campus.”
Tickets will be $7 for general admission seating, with all net ticket proceeds benefiting the William Carey tornado relief efforts. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.biloxishuckers.com, or through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will be available at the Shuckers Box Office at the northeast corner of MGM Park when individual game tickets go on sale, March 6.
The Crusaders went 40-21 last year under coach Bobby Halford, who enters his 32nd year with the team.
“Our team is very grateful for the opportunity to play one of the top minor league teams in a beautiful setting. I know our players will be excited to play that caliber of competition,” said Crusaders head coach Bobby Halford.
