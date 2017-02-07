Shuckers to hold auditions for national anthem, mascot

The Biloxi Shuckers will hold the “Shuck Factor” on Saturday at MGM Park to conduct auditions to fill a handful of roles for entertainment during games.
The Shuckers will allow people to audition to sing the national anthem, become the on-the-field emcee, do on-the-field promotions and become the mascot.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at MGM Park.
“This is a great opportunity for Shuckers fans to be a big part of our game day experience,” Shuckers production manager Amy Johnson said in a press release. “We hope people bring their best singing voice and dance moves on Saturday.”
Candidates to sing the national anthem will perform a traditional rendition over the stadium's PA system. Chosen singers will perform at home games during the 2017 campaign. Choirs and larger groups are allowed to sign up to perform the national anthem without trying out. Participants will be judged on acappela and acoustic instrumental renditions only.
As for the emcee, the Shuckers are looking for adults who enjoy being in front a crowd and can improvise while emceeing on the field. You will be required to perform a 30-second routine, including an introduction of yourself.
For the on-the-field promotion team, the Shuckers are looking for “responsible” high school students or young adults who are outgoing, enjoy performing in front of crowds and possess a skill such as dance, theater, juggling, twirling, gymnastics, tumbling, cheering or magic.
The Shuckers are seeking energetic, friendly and enthusiastic people to become the team's mascot. There is no suit required for the audition, which will include a 30-second routine of your choice.
Participants can enter the stadium through the main gate on the northeast corner.
Comments