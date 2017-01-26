Shuckers announce coaching staff for 2017

Mike Guerrero is back for his second season as the manager of the Biloxi Shuckers, the team announced on Thursday.
Guerrero's staff remains the same from 2016, but he has a new addition in Chuckie Caufield, who will coach first base and help out on the hitting side.
Mike Guerrero's brother, Sandy, is back as the team's hitting coach for the third consecutive season. Chris Hook is also in his third year as the team's pitching coach.
Mike Guerrero led the Shuckers to a 72-67 record in 2016, earning his 1,000th career victory on July 14.
“I’m really happy to be back in Biloxi for another season and part of a great coaching staff,” Guerrero said in a press release. “MGM Park is one of the best ballparks in minor league baseball and the fans are outstanding.”
Sandy Guerrero is in his 15th season as a coach in the Brewers organization. Hook is entering his 10th year with the Brewers.
The 33-year-old Caufield begins his fifth season as a coach in the Brewers' organization and his first with the Shuckers. He worked the last four years as an assistant at Class-A Wisconsin.
Kevan Creighton will take over as the team's athletic trainer and Nate Dine returns for his third year as the team's strength and conditioning specialist.
