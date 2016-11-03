Shuckers announce home game times, ticket packages for ‘17

The Biloxi Shuckers announced all home games for the 2017 season on Thursday and they will open the season at MGM Park for the second consecutive season.
The Shuckers will host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. on April 12 to open the season in Biloxi.
Monday-Saturday evening games in 2017 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m. during April and May before switching to 5:05 p.m. for the rest of the season.
The Shuckers will host Education Day games on April 26 and May 16. Both games will start at 10:35 a.m.
Season ticket pricing will remain the same in 2017 and are available for purchase.
New for 2017, club level seat holders will receive access to an indoor lounge featuring flat screen TV’s, snacks, sodas and a private bathroom. In addition, club ticket holders will be able to take advantage of the special entrance behind home plate.
All season ticket and group tickets are booked on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The full schedule is available at BiloxiShuckers.com.
