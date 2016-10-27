They’ve waited a lifetime to hear that special ‘Cubs win! Cubs win!’

Jackson County residents Bill Glenn and David Chatham were not even alive the last time the Chicago Cubs played in a World Series 71 years ago. And there’s a good chance their grandparents were not alive when the Cubs last won baseball's biggest prize in 1908.
But the magic has happened and the Cubs won the National League championship and they are getting ready to face the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of the World Series, which will be Friday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The series is tied at 1-1.
And for Glenn and Chatham, both of whom claim to be lifelong fans of the Cubs, the sweet thrill of seeing their time in the October Classic is finally here.
“Ever since I watched Harry Caray every day in the summer of 1984, I have not only been a Cubs fan but I have been obsessed — anyone I meet learns about my love of the Cubs within the first 10 minutes,” said Glenn, who works in public affairs for Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula and does play-by-play for Pascagoula High School Panthers football.
When Glenn said he was obsessed, he wasn’t kidding.
“I’ve probably seen more than 50 Cubs games in my life,” said Glenn, whose favorite Cubs player is Andre Dawson. “I even named my daughter Addison Grace — Addison is the street address of Wrigley Field and Grace is for my second favorite player, Mark Grace.”
Chatham is a teacher at Vancleave High School and the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs football team.
The Bulldogs may be busy getting ready for what Chatham said is a “huge rivalry game” on Friday with East Central, he is also focused on cheering on his beloved Cubs.
“I’ve been a Cubs fan since I was 7 or 8,” Chatham said.
$3,000
Average price for an upper deck ticket to Game 3 of the World Series at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Source: StubHub.com
Like Glenn, Chatham said his love for the Cubs grew out of watching them on TV as a child.
“When I was a kid, the first stations we had that showed baseball where WTBS in Atlanta, which showed the Braves, and WGN in Chicago, which showed the Cubs,” he said. “I really like (Cubs announcer) Harry Caray — he was so animated and he had such an energy.”
Chatham said he is such a devoted Cubs fan that he even hit the Windy City as a teenager while his friends were heading in other directions.
“The year I graduated, I decided to go to Wrigley Field and see the Cubs play with my brother while the rest of my class went on a senior trip,” he said. “We’ve been back to Wrigley Field a few times since then.”
Both are optimistic the Cubs will go the distance.
“When that final out is made, I know that Harry Caray, Jack Brickhouse, Ernie Banks and Ron Santo will all be singing ‘Go Cubs Go’ along with me and millions of other fans who have suffered too damn long,” Glenn said. “As Harry Caray would say, ‘Holy Cow!’ ”
