Who was the best prep boys athlete on the Coast in 2017-18? Vote now.

The 2017-18 high school sports year on the Coast was loaded with impressive individual performances.

For the first time, the Sun Herald has created a poll that gives fans a chance to select the Sun Herald Boys Athlete of the Year.

Patrick Magee selected all the options for this poll with athletes being chosen from the state's southernmost six counties.

Below are eight options that you can choose from. Voting will come to a close at 4 a.m. on Friday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

If you're having a hard time viewing the poll on your mobile device, VOTE HERE or pull this page up in your preferred mobile device.