Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Softball Team for the 2018 season

Several future Division I players and a state championship St. Patrick team highlight this year's Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Softball team.

St. Patrick coach Tommy Castanedo is this year's Sun Herald Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Irish to a Class 2A state champion. Sophomore pitcher/first baseman Kylie Taylor is the Sun Herald Player of the Year following an impressive two-way performance.

Here is the rest of the 2018 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team:

Coach of the Year

Tommy Castanedo, St. Patrick

About Castanedo: He has been at St. Patrick for eight years and has four state championships during his time at the school. His teams have appeared in seven South State title series. His teams are 59-0 in district play at St. Patrick.

2018 record: 22-7-1.

Quotable: “This group has been with us since seventh grade and all four of them had two state championships, The last three years to kind of lose and then to see them go out on top, it does my heart a lot of good. They're great kids.” — Castanedo

Player of the Year

Kylie Taylor, Ocean Springs sophomore

About Taylor: After flipping her commitment from Missouri to Mississippi State in August, Taylor pieced together an impressive sophomore campaign for Ocean Springs. The lefty should only get better with time, making the Greyhounds one of the favorites to contend for state titles over the next to seasons.

2018 stats: Taylor had huge seasons at the plate and in the pitcher's circle. She hit .506 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, she finished 11-4 with a 1.23 ERA and 143 K's.

Quotable: "My hitting was better than last year. I try to do as much as I can, but I do enjoy (pitching and hitting). My goals are definitely to (hit and pitch in college), but definitely to pitch."

All-South Mississippi Team

Shelby Archer, Pearl River Central senior SS — .372, 8 HR, 30 RBIs

Raven Blackwell, St. Patrick senior C — .413, 4 HR, 11 doubles, 41 runs

Raylen Blackwell, St. Patrick senior OF — .345, 3 HR, 29 RBIs

Catherine Burns, Gulfport senior 3B — .382, HR, 23 RBIs

Kayla Cade, Harrison Central senior C — .398, 2 HR, 37 RBIs

Kristen Cade, Harrison Central senior P — 16-2, 0.63 ERA, 164 K's

Kamryn Carcich, St. Martin sophomore — .450, 19 runs, 17 RBIs.

Daja Cowan, Resurrection junior — .500, 2 HR, 28 runs, 15 stolen bases

Anna D'Aquilla, St. Patrick senior P — 21-7, 1.30 ERA, 238 K's

Madison Gower, Pearl River Central senior CF — .313, 4 HR, 35 runs

Shelby Gruich, St. Martin senior IF — .456, 2 HR, 43 RBIs

Haley Fox, Ocean Springs freshman OF/IF — .535, 35 runs (Florida State commit)

Mikaila Fox, Ocean Springs junior SS — .393, 2 HR, 17 RBI (Virginia commit)

Tori Havens, George County sophomore IF — .424, 3 HR, 30 RBIs

Avery Johnston, Vancleave freshman P — 0.94 ERA, 216 K's in 141 1/3 innings

Kaylan Ladner, Hancock senior P — 12-6, 0.48 ERA, 224 K's (Southern Miss signee)

Jade Latham, Pearl River Central senior P/3B — 17-4, 1.82 ERA, 205 K's

Alexis Laughlin, East Central junior CF — .364, 26 runs, 17 RBIs

Christine Marsland, Biloxi senior (OF/P) — .411, 15 runs; 3.14 ERA

Kaitlyn Passeau, George County senior OF — .356, 2 HR, 21 RBIs (Southern Miss signee)

Olivia Plummer, Gulfport freshman C — .487, 6 triples, 31 RBIs

Daijah Richardson, Harrison Central senior OF — .398, 2 HR, 35 runs (Alcorn State signee)

Brooke Roach, Pass Christian senior C — .362, 5 HR, 18 RBIs (Alcorn State signee)

Marley Sims, West Harrison freshman SS — .464, 33 runs, 21 stolen bases

Kelsie Smith, Gulfport senior P — 12-3, 0.85 ERA, 90 K's

Brooklyn Tanner, George County sophomore OF — .466, 28 runs, 29 stolen bases

Rakeya Travis, Poplarville junior IF — .519, 32 RBIs, 14 stolen bases