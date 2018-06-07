Who are the best baseball and softball players on the Coast?

Former Pascagoula High player Neil Frederic has brought his team to the third round of the 6A playoffs in his first year as Harrison Central's baseball coach. He knows the Red Rebels have a rich tradition and he is ready to carry it on.
Vancleave's Bailee Hendon is drawing attention after pitching two consecutive no-hitters and having an impressive .543 batting average with four homers and 26 RBIs to match. Hear why he's one to watch in Region 8-4A.
Pascagoula High School centerfielder Joe Garry had a productive off-season improving his game, including the motivation from his dad to “swing out of your shoes” to get more power. Garry’s play has caught the attention of college coaches and pro s
Dozens of Bay High students attended the Bay-Waveland School District's school board meeting on Monday, March 12, 2018, to show their support for football coach Benji Foreman. Hear what the school board had to say about the situation.
Even though it's baseball season next year's football season isn't far from this East Central standout's mind. Avery White, a junior at East Central, talks about how he's bulking up and his future prospects.
After Gulfport Admiral Derick Hall landed football offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State during the 2017 football season, he talked about recruiting. Vanderbilt, Auburn, South Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette, among others also are interested.