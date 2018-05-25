Two of the Coast's best basketball players say they're transferring schools

The Biloxi boys basketball team appears to be picking up two of the most talented high school players on the Coast.
St. Martin guards Jariyon and JaRonn Wilkens announced via Twitter on Friday that that they will be transferring to Biloxi for the 2018-19 school year.
The identical twins, who are entering their senior year, were the two leading scorers this past season at St. Martin.
“It's kind of a weird deal because me and (St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus) are really close friends,” Biloxi coach Seber Windham said. “You never want to see two premier players leave a really good program. It's going to affect his program. With that being said, in this day and age, kids are going to transfer. You see it from the collegiate level to high schools in Jackson, metro New Orleans, Mobile and now it's trickled into the Gulf Coast. You have to be aware of things. Kids are going to transfer. Parents are making difficult decisions. Sometimes you get a kid. Sometimes you lose a kid. It's part of society now.
“That being said, we welcome them with open arms. It'll definitely be a big shot in the arm. They're 6-4, 6-5 and that puts us at an advantage every night on the floor.”
Pavlus called Windham one of the best coaches in the state and said he wished the Wilkens twins “all the best.”
JaRonn, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches, led the team in scoring at 16.5 points a game while averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He was named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team after his junior year.
Jariyon Wilkens, who is listed at 6-3, averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.
This marks the second consecutive year that Biloxi has landed a prominent transfer after Dillyn Neely made the move from D'Iberville to Biloxi prior to his senior year. He averaged 16 points and hit 81 3-pointers to help lead the Indians to a record of 27-3.
The addition of the Wilkens twins should make Biloxi the favorite in Region 8-6A for the 2018-19 season.
Biloxi already had one of the top returning players on the Coast in senior guard Dontavius Proby, who averaged 13 points and hit 52 3-pointers for the Indians this past season.
Proby acknowledged the twins' transfer announcement Friday morning by tweeting, “#GoldenStateIndians.”
Windham said that the twins have been in contact with Biloxi athletic director Tom Gladney and will have to go through the proper application process.
“I haven't made any contact with them. They made that decision on their own,” Windham said. “I know they had really good careers at St. Martin. Coach Pavlus has done an excellent job with them. He kind of built his system around them.
“We have people like Proby returning. I have a couple of starters back from last year's team. We'll kind of fit them in the mix. They might not get as many shots as they would at St. Martin, but they made a decision. We've got to live with it.”
