Here are the high school baseball all-state selections for South Mississippi

The Mississippi Association of Coaches has announced all of the South Mississippi All-State high school selections for the 2018 campaign and Coast players are well-represented.

Vancleave senior pitcher/outfielder Bailee Hendon picks up top honors as the Class 4A Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the title round. Hendon is hitting .500 at the plate with five homers and 35 RBIs. On the pitcher's mound, he is 12-0 with 106 strikeouts in 70 innings.

A total of 27 players from the state's southernmost six counties have been named All-State:

CLASS 6A

First Team

Logan Tanner, pitcher — George County

Gabe Lacy, infielder — Gulfport

Blake Johnson, catcher — Gulfport

Joe Garry Jr., outfielder — Pascagoula

D'Artagnan Hawthorne, outfielder — Harrison Central

Landon Jordan, utility — Hancock

Second Team

Brendan Hardy, pitcher — Harrison Central

Trevor McDonald, pitcher — George County

Cameron Cotten, infielder — George County

Nick Skaggs, outfielder — Biloxi

Brennen Study, utility — St. Martin

Malcolm Beaugez, utility — Ocean Springs

Zarin Cole, utility — Pascagoula

Class 5A

First Team

Eli Lee, infielder — Pearl River Central

Hayden Dunhurst, catcher — Pearl River Central

Kasey Donaldson, utility — West Harrison

Second Team

Austen Izzio, infielder — Pearl River Central

Class 4A

Player of the Year

Bailee Hendon, Pitcher/OF — Vancleave

First Team

Colton Hipp, infielder — Vancleave

Justin Stokes, outfielder — Vancleave

Brad Cumbest, utility — East Central

Second Team

Hayden Robb, pitcher — Vancleave

Dawson Wolf, infielder — St. Stanislaus

Dawson Hall, utility — East Central

Class 1A

First Team

Patrick Lee, infielder — Resurrection

Ty Tingle, utility — Resurrection

Second Team

Clark Presley, pitcher — Resurrection