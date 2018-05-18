Here are the high school baseball all-state selections for South Mississippi

The Mississippi Association of Coaches has announced all of the South Mississippi All-State high school selections for the 2018 campaign and Coast players are well-represented.
Vancleave senior pitcher/outfielder Bailee Hendon picks up top honors as the Class 4A Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the title round. Hendon is hitting .500 at the plate with five homers and 35 RBIs. On the pitcher's mound, he is 12-0 with 106 strikeouts in 70 innings.
A total of 27 players from the state's southernmost six counties have been named All-State:
CLASS 6A
First Team
Logan Tanner, pitcher — George County
Gabe Lacy, infielder — Gulfport
Blake Johnson, catcher — Gulfport
Joe Garry Jr., outfielder — Pascagoula
D'Artagnan Hawthorne, outfielder — Harrison Central
Landon Jordan, utility — Hancock
Second Team
Brendan Hardy, pitcher — Harrison Central
Trevor McDonald, pitcher — George County
Cameron Cotten, infielder — George County
Nick Skaggs, outfielder — Biloxi
Brennen Study, utility — St. Martin
Malcolm Beaugez, utility — Ocean Springs
Zarin Cole, utility — Pascagoula
Class 5A
First Team
Eli Lee, infielder — Pearl River Central
Hayden Dunhurst, catcher — Pearl River Central
Kasey Donaldson, utility — West Harrison
Second Team
Austen Izzio, infielder — Pearl River Central
Class 4A
Player of the Year
Bailee Hendon, Pitcher/OF — Vancleave
First Team
Colton Hipp, infielder — Vancleave
Justin Stokes, outfielder — Vancleave
Brad Cumbest, utility — East Central
Second Team
Hayden Robb, pitcher — Vancleave
Dawson Wolf, infielder — St. Stanislaus
Dawson Hall, utility — East Central
Class 1A
First Team
Patrick Lee, infielder — Resurrection
Ty Tingle, utility — Resurrection
Second Team
Clark Presley, pitcher — Resurrection
