DeSoto Central evened the series with George County. Here's what to expect in a crucial Game 3.

The George County baseball team'spursuit of its first state state championship since 1997 will comedown to a Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Trustmark Park.
DeSoto Central senior right-handerMatthew Taylor proved too much to handle for the Rebels Thursdaynight in Game 2 of the Class 6A state title series. He gave up noearned runs on two hits, struck out 13 and walked two in seveninnings as DeSoto Central (29-9) pulled away for a 5-1 victory inGame 2.
After riding a first-inning grand slamby Cameron Cotten to the 5-4 win in Game 1, George County (27-5)never got the big hit it needed in Game 2.
“We didn't swing the bat well,”George County coach Brandon Davis said. “Cotten has the basesloaded (in the third inning) tonight, strikes out. Whereas lastnight, he hits a home run.
“It's hard to ask the same guy, butwhen you get up in that position that's why you're in that position.You've got to make those plays at the plate.”
Cotten was far from the only GeorgeCounty hitter to struggle at the plate. Ethan Coleman and Cole Pughproduced the only two hits of the night.
Trevor McDonald (7-2) was thetough-luck loser for George County, giving up two earned runs onseven hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked three.
A pair of defensive miscues in thefourth inning allowed DeSoto Central to take the lead for good at3-1.
Now that Logan Tanner and McDonald havetaken the mound in the series, Davis will have to rely on a mixtureof three pitchers on Saturday — sophomore lefty Jonathan Havard,junior Cody McDonel and freshman Alan Williams.
“It's going to take a lot to keeptheir guys off balance,” Davis said. “The guys we have canprobably go one time through the order at best. The second time,they'll have to pitch above their head. McDoniel can do that. He's alittle more comfortable after making two (one-inning) appearances.We'll look at it and see what we come up with in practice.”
George County will participate ingraduation Friday night before returning Saturday for theearly-afternoon start.
“We're going to make some changes inthe bottom half of the lineup,” Davis said. “We've got to findways to get guys on base. Saturday is going to be a Saturday highschool baseball game and they swing it better than we do. The numberssay that and what I've seen says that. We're going to have to do abest job of pitching, whatever combo we come up with.”
George County has a .274 team battingaverage. DeSoto Central checks in at .347.
Senior lefty Hamp Houston (4-1, 4.20)will be the starting pitcher for DeSoto Central Saturday.
“We've got a great bullpen,” DeSotoCentral coach Mark Monaghan said. “We have a lot of guys we trustso we feel really good about where we are pitching.”
DeSoto Central pounded out eight hitsThursday night with Kamren James, Kyle Booker and Shemaar Stapletoneach coming up with two hits apiece.
“I felt like our approach was not badagainst a really good arm (in Tanner). We just wanted to have anaggressive approach and we swing the bat. Things worked out our wayand we were able to get on top early. That's what you do is scorefirst, handle the bat and score runs with two outs.”
