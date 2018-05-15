Vancleave's Jon Knight swings the bat while competing against East Central during Game 2 of the Class 4A South State series on Friday, May 11, 2018, at East Central.
Vancleave's Jon Knight swings the bat while competing against East Central during Game 2 of the Class 4A South State series on Friday, May 11, 2018, at East Central. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Here's how to watch Vancleave, George County and other high school baseball state title series

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

May 15, 2018 07:53 PM

For those fans in South Mississippi who can't make the trip to Pearl this week, you'll have a chance to watch the Vancleave and George County baseball teams play for state championships on TV.

Vancleave begins play against New Hope in the Class 4A state title series at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.

George County will take on Desoto Central in Game 1 of the Class 6A series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 2 will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The first two games of both series will be broadcast locally on the Coast on WLOX 13.3 – the station's Bounce affiliate. Game 3, if necessary, will not be be carried by WLOX 13.3 in either series.

For Cable ONE subscribers, Bounce TV is available on channel No. 28.

All games will also be available on the NFHS Network at www.misshsaa.tv, but those games require a pay subscription.

These are the TV affiliates that will be carrying MHSAA games on Thursday and Friday:

Biloxi/Gulfport – WLOX – Bounce 13.3

Hattiesburg – WDAM – Bounce 7.3

Jackson – Me TV – WAPT channel 16.2

Memphis – WLMT – CW 30.2

Meridian – WMDN – Bounce 24.2

Tupelo – WCBI – MY MS – Channel 4.2

Here's a full schedule for all six title series:

Tuesday

1 p.m. — Class 1A —Smithville vs. Nanih Waiya

4 p.m. — Class 3A — North Pontotoc vs. St. Andrew's

7 p.m. — Class 5A — Lewisburg vs. Hattiesburg

Wednesday

1 p.m. — Class 2A — East Union vs. St. Joseph

4 p.m. — Class 4A — New Hope vs. Vancleave

7 p.m. — Class 6A — Desoto Central vs. George County

Thursday

1 p.m. — Class 5A — Lewisburg vs. Hattiesburg

4 p.m. — Class 3A — North Pontotoc vs. St. Andrew's

7 p.m. — Class 6A — Desoto Central vs. George County

Friday

1 p.m. — Class 1A — Smithville vs. Nanih Waiya

4 p.m. — Class 2A — East Union vs. St. Joseph

7 p.m. — Class 4A — New Hope vs. Vancleave

Saturday

Games TBD

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

