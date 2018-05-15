LIVE UPDATES: Vancleave, George County baseball compete for state titles

The Vancleave and George County high school baseball teams are playing for Class 4A and Class 6A state championships this week at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Vancleave is playing New Hope in Class 4A and George County is taking on Desoto Central in Class 6A.
You can follow along here for live updates as the Bulldogs and Rebels seek championships. Vancleave has never won a title and George County is seeking its first since 1997.
If the tweets don't load properly below, you should be able to pull this page up in the preferred browser on your smart phone or tablet.
