Here are rosters and a schedule for South Mississippi's baseball and basketball all-star games

The South Mississippi All-Star games for basketball and baseball take place this month with plenty of Coast athletes taking part.

The basketball games will be held on May 24 and 25 at St. Martin High School.

The baseball games will take place place on May 21 and 23 at West Harrison. The format for the baseball games changes this year with a Rising Stars game, which will include ninth and 10th graders, and The Futures game, which will feature just juniors.

Here is a full schedule for the games:

May 21

6 p.m. — Rising Stars baseball game at West Harrison

May 23

6 p.m. — The Futures baseball game at West Harrison

May 24

6 p.m. — Underclassmen Girls basketball game at St. Martin

7:30 p.m. — Underclassmen Boys basketball game at St. Martin

May 25

6 p.m. — Senior Girls basketball game at St. Martin

8 p.m. — Senior Boys basketball game at St. Martin

Here are the rosters for all of the South Mississippi All-Star Games:

BASKETBALL

SENIOR BOYS HOME

Coaches: Tommy Searight (West Harrison), Jeremy Bowen (West Harrison)

Drelon Pittman — West Harrison

Dayquan Perkins — Harrison Central

Dajon Whitworth — Harrison Central

Malcolm Magee — Ocean Springs

Ryan Black — Ocean Springs

Enrique Whaley — Stone

Clint Hawkins — D’Iberville

Lazarius Ratcliff — D’Iberville

Trez Kennedy — St. Martin

Cameron Hartfield — George County

SENIOR BOYS AWAY

Coaches: Owen Miller (Gulfport), Heath Cooper (Gulfport).

Juan Irias — Gulfport

Dillyn Neely — Biloxi

Rob Finklea — Biloxi

A.J. Banks — Pearl River Central

Jonas Burley — Pascagoula

Dequan Weatherspoon — Pascagoula

Zarin Cole — Pascagoula

Jaylan Wilson — Bay

Deonte Lawler — Gautier

Ahmad Hawthorne — Long Beach

SENIOR GIRLS HOME

Coaches: Chalandra Hilliard (St. Martin), Justin Williamson (St. Martin)

Daphane White — St. Martin

Raven Overman — St. Martin

Nyjarrae Avant — St. Martin

Maliyah Bullard — Pass Christian

Alanna Smith — Picayune

Miracle Banks — Picayune

Asiya Buchanon — Biloxi

Justice Smith — Biloxi

Kayleigh Joiner — Ocean Springs

Sophie St. Amant — Ocean Springs

SENIOR GIRLS AWAY

Coaches: Brooke Glass (Gulfport), Charlotte Banks (Gulfport)

Dywana Parker — Gulfport

Whitney Johnson — Gulfport

Alexus Marsh — Gulfport

Hydia McDonald — Stone

Elaundra Hartfield — Stone

Deseree Moore — West Harrison

Chyna Allen — Harrison Central

Damia Henry — Harrison Central

Amari Carter — D’iberville

CeCe Rodgers — Moss Point

UNDERCLASSMEN BOYS HOME

Coaches: Kyle Robinson (East Central), Lorenzo Wright (Pascagoula)

Elijah Newsome — East Central

Jayden McCorvey — Pascagoula

D’yasmond Booker — Pascagoula

Darien Wallace — Ocean Springs

Gavin Guidry — Ocean Springs

Derrick Hall — Gulfport

Dalan Breland — Stone

Cortez McCarty — Stone

Marvun Arnold — Picayune

Ashton Hawkins — West Harrison

Luke Ladner — St. Stanislaus

UNDERCLASSMEN BOYS AWAY

Coaches: Charlie Pavlus (St. Martin), Seber Windham (Biloxi)

Jariyon Wilkens — St. Martin

Dontavious Proby — Biloxi

Jordan Montgomery — Biloxi

Roshaun Jones — Biloxi

Calvin Johnson — Long Beach

Khaleb Marks — Long Beach

Keandre Booker — Moss Point

Cam’ron Jones — Moss Point

Tionne Frost — Pass Christian

UNDERCLASSMEN GIRLS HOME

Coaches: Jennie Vance (Moss Point), Ethan Porter (Moss Point)

Robyn Lee — Moss Point

Brie Miller — Moss Point

Mikyah Mack — Ocean Springs

Amiya Moore — Long Beach

Ironee Casey — Long Beach

Allanah Turner — West Harrison

Alexis Morris — West Harrison

Emory Benoit — Pass Christian

Yolanda Nelson — Harrison Central

Shabria Cronan — D'Iberville

UNDERCLASSMEN GIRLS AWAY

Coaches: Wes Brewer (East Central), Devin Hill (Biloxi)

Analya White — Biloxi

Shylia McGee — Biloxi

MarCavia Shavers — Biloxi

Sania Wells — East Central

Alexis Laughlin — East Central

Laila Hill — Stone

Christian Fairley — Stone

Alexis Walker — St. Martin

Octaviuna Oatis — St. Martin

Jerkia McInnis — Gulfport

BASEBALL

FUTURES EAST

Coaches: Kye Wilson (D'Iberville), Derrick Mount (D'Iberville), Brandon Waltman (D'Iberville)

Trey Trosclair — D’Iberville

Erik Thacker — D’Iberville

Malcolm Beaugez — Ocean Springs

Mitch Murrell — Ocean Springs

Brennen Study — St. Martin

Leif Moore — St. Martin

RJ Fletcher — St. Martin

Leo Harris — St. Martin

Clark Presley — Resurrection

Kollin Thompson — Resurrection

Carlos Matthew — Moss Point

Peyton Turner — Moss Point

Collin Young — Pascagoula

Whitfield Sweatman — St. Patrick

Logan Tanner — George County

Trevor McDonald — George County

Avery White — East Central

Branson Davis — East Central

FUTURES WEST

Coaches: Neil Frederic (Harrison Central), Kelly Weems (Harrison Central), Zach Allen (Harrison Central)

Taylor Woodcock — West Harrison

Tate Parker — West Harrison

Drake Hogue — Long Beach

Kai Vancourt — Long Beach

Nick Skaggs — Biloxi

Heath Schmidt — Biloxi

Conner Platt — Biloxi

Ryan Roch — Biloxi

Collin Frederickson — SSC

Trace Rhodes — SSC

Lane Ladner — Hancock

Austin Dean — Pearl River Central

Hayden Dunhurst — Pearl River Central

Kyler Langa — Picayune

Cade Compretta — Bay St. Louis

Chaseton Lawton — Harrison Central

PJ Harrison — Harrison Central

Kyle Howell — Harrison Central

RISING STARS EAST

Coaches: J.C. Cassidy (St. Martin), Fabri Borilla (Pascagoula)

Nate Ragno — D’Iberville

Blake Noblin — Ocean Springs

Christian Thomas — St. Martin

Will Clemons — Resurrection

Elijah Watts — Resurrection

Octavious Weber — Moss Point

Jyrell Mattews — Moss Point

Keyshaun Patterson — Pascagoula

Slade Mink — Pascagoula

Jahybel Flynn — Pascagoula

Skylar Roberts — Gautier

Zach Jones — East Central

Dylan Fontan — St. Patrick

John Havard — George County

Layton Hughes — George County

RISING STARS WEST

Coaches: Cody Stogner (Picayune), Evan Nichelson (Picayune)

DK Donaldson — West Harrison

Mason Treat — Pearl River Central

Colton Cuevas — Hancock

Taylor Lafontaine — SSC

Braxton Bean — SSC

Chad Stockstill — Picayune

Kade Turnage — Picayune

Luke Smith — Picayune

Cade Crosby — Long Beach

Dalton Cook — Long Beach

Kobe Cook — Long Beach

Dustin Allison — Pass Christian

Mason Knabb — Pass Christian

Colby Oliver — Bay St. Louis

Brendan McCauley — Harrison Central