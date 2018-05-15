Here are rosters and a schedule for South Mississippi's baseball and basketball all-star games

The South Mississippi All-Star games for basketball and baseball take place this month with plenty of Coast athletes taking part.
The basketball games will be held on May 24 and 25 at St. Martin High School.
The baseball games will take place place on May 21 and 23 at West Harrison. The format for the baseball games changes this year with a Rising Stars game, which will include ninth and 10th graders, and The Futures game, which will feature just juniors.
Here is a full schedule for the games:
May 21
6 p.m. — Rising Stars baseball game at West Harrison
May 23
6 p.m. — The Futures baseball game at West Harrison
May 24
6 p.m. — Underclassmen Girls basketball game at St. Martin
7:30 p.m. — Underclassmen Boys basketball game at St. Martin
May 25
6 p.m. — Senior Girls basketball game at St. Martin
8 p.m. — Senior Boys basketball game at St. Martin
Here are the rosters for all of the South Mississippi All-Star Games:
BASKETBALL
SENIOR BOYS HOME
Coaches: Tommy Searight (West Harrison), Jeremy Bowen (West Harrison)
Drelon Pittman — West Harrison
Dayquan Perkins — Harrison Central
Dajon Whitworth — Harrison Central
Malcolm Magee — Ocean Springs
Ryan Black — Ocean Springs
Enrique Whaley — Stone
Clint Hawkins — D’Iberville
Lazarius Ratcliff — D’Iberville
Trez Kennedy — St. Martin
Cameron Hartfield — George County
SENIOR BOYS AWAY
Coaches: Owen Miller (Gulfport), Heath Cooper (Gulfport).
Juan Irias — Gulfport
Dillyn Neely — Biloxi
Rob Finklea — Biloxi
A.J. Banks — Pearl River Central
Jonas Burley — Pascagoula
Dequan Weatherspoon — Pascagoula
Zarin Cole — Pascagoula
Jaylan Wilson — Bay
Deonte Lawler — Gautier
Ahmad Hawthorne — Long Beach
SENIOR GIRLS HOME
Coaches: Chalandra Hilliard (St. Martin), Justin Williamson (St. Martin)
Daphane White — St. Martin
Raven Overman — St. Martin
Nyjarrae Avant — St. Martin
Maliyah Bullard — Pass Christian
Alanna Smith — Picayune
Miracle Banks — Picayune
Asiya Buchanon — Biloxi
Justice Smith — Biloxi
Kayleigh Joiner — Ocean Springs
Sophie St. Amant — Ocean Springs
SENIOR GIRLS AWAY
Coaches: Brooke Glass (Gulfport), Charlotte Banks (Gulfport)
Dywana Parker — Gulfport
Whitney Johnson — Gulfport
Alexus Marsh — Gulfport
Hydia McDonald — Stone
Elaundra Hartfield — Stone
Deseree Moore — West Harrison
Chyna Allen — Harrison Central
Damia Henry — Harrison Central
Amari Carter — D’iberville
CeCe Rodgers — Moss Point
UNDERCLASSMEN BOYS HOME
Coaches: Kyle Robinson (East Central), Lorenzo Wright (Pascagoula)
Elijah Newsome — East Central
Jayden McCorvey — Pascagoula
D’yasmond Booker — Pascagoula
Darien Wallace — Ocean Springs
Gavin Guidry — Ocean Springs
Derrick Hall — Gulfport
Dalan Breland — Stone
Cortez McCarty — Stone
Marvun Arnold — Picayune
Ashton Hawkins — West Harrison
Luke Ladner — St. Stanislaus
UNDERCLASSMEN BOYS AWAY
Coaches: Charlie Pavlus (St. Martin), Seber Windham (Biloxi)
Jariyon Wilkens — St. Martin
Dontavious Proby — Biloxi
Jordan Montgomery — Biloxi
Roshaun Jones — Biloxi
Calvin Johnson — Long Beach
Khaleb Marks — Long Beach
Keandre Booker — Moss Point
Cam’ron Jones — Moss Point
Tionne Frost — Pass Christian
UNDERCLASSMEN GIRLS HOME
Coaches: Jennie Vance (Moss Point), Ethan Porter (Moss Point)
Robyn Lee — Moss Point
Brie Miller — Moss Point
Mikyah Mack — Ocean Springs
Amiya Moore — Long Beach
Ironee Casey — Long Beach
Allanah Turner — West Harrison
Alexis Morris — West Harrison
Emory Benoit — Pass Christian
Yolanda Nelson — Harrison Central
Shabria Cronan — D'Iberville
UNDERCLASSMEN GIRLS AWAY
Coaches: Wes Brewer (East Central), Devin Hill (Biloxi)
Analya White — Biloxi
Shylia McGee — Biloxi
MarCavia Shavers — Biloxi
Sania Wells — East Central
Alexis Laughlin — East Central
Laila Hill — Stone
Christian Fairley — Stone
Alexis Walker — St. Martin
Octaviuna Oatis — St. Martin
Jerkia McInnis — Gulfport
BASEBALL
FUTURES EAST
Coaches: Kye Wilson (D'Iberville), Derrick Mount (D'Iberville), Brandon Waltman (D'Iberville)
Trey Trosclair — D’Iberville
Erik Thacker — D’Iberville
Malcolm Beaugez — Ocean Springs
Mitch Murrell — Ocean Springs
Brennen Study — St. Martin
Leif Moore — St. Martin
RJ Fletcher — St. Martin
Leo Harris — St. Martin
Clark Presley — Resurrection
Kollin Thompson — Resurrection
Carlos Matthew — Moss Point
Peyton Turner — Moss Point
Collin Young — Pascagoula
Whitfield Sweatman — St. Patrick
Logan Tanner — George County
Trevor McDonald — George County
Avery White — East Central
Branson Davis — East Central
FUTURES WEST
Coaches: Neil Frederic (Harrison Central), Kelly Weems (Harrison Central), Zach Allen (Harrison Central)
Taylor Woodcock — West Harrison
Tate Parker — West Harrison
Drake Hogue — Long Beach
Kai Vancourt — Long Beach
Nick Skaggs — Biloxi
Heath Schmidt — Biloxi
Conner Platt — Biloxi
Ryan Roch — Biloxi
Collin Frederickson — SSC
Trace Rhodes — SSC
Lane Ladner — Hancock
Austin Dean — Pearl River Central
Hayden Dunhurst — Pearl River Central
Kyler Langa — Picayune
Cade Compretta — Bay St. Louis
Chaseton Lawton — Harrison Central
PJ Harrison — Harrison Central
Kyle Howell — Harrison Central
RISING STARS EAST
Coaches: J.C. Cassidy (St. Martin), Fabri Borilla (Pascagoula)
Nate Ragno — D’Iberville
Blake Noblin — Ocean Springs
Christian Thomas — St. Martin
Will Clemons — Resurrection
Elijah Watts — Resurrection
Octavious Weber — Moss Point
Jyrell Mattews — Moss Point
Keyshaun Patterson — Pascagoula
Slade Mink — Pascagoula
Jahybel Flynn — Pascagoula
Skylar Roberts — Gautier
Zach Jones — East Central
Dylan Fontan — St. Patrick
John Havard — George County
Layton Hughes — George County
RISING STARS WEST
Coaches: Cody Stogner (Picayune), Evan Nichelson (Picayune)
DK Donaldson — West Harrison
Mason Treat — Pearl River Central
Colton Cuevas — Hancock
Taylor Lafontaine — SSC
Braxton Bean — SSC
Chad Stockstill — Picayune
Kade Turnage — Picayune
Luke Smith — Picayune
Cade Crosby — Long Beach
Dalton Cook — Long Beach
Kobe Cook — Long Beach
Dustin Allison — Pass Christian
Mason Knabb — Pass Christian
Colby Oliver — Bay St. Louis
Brendan McCauley — Harrison Central
