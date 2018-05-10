Driver's ed teacher charged with DUI is up for new job: Coach and driver's ed teacher

A former Biloxi assistant football coach who was recently arrested on a DUI charge is a favorite to take over as head coach for a football program in North Mississippi — and become the school's driver's education teacher.
David King, who was once the Hancock High head football coach before working at Biloxi High as a coach and driver's ed teacher, is the leading candidate for the lead position for Caledonia High's football program, according to a report from The Dispatch in Columbus.
King is also recommended to become the the driver's ed teacher at Caledonia, according to the Lowndes County School District Board of Education meeting agenda.
Typically the board meeting is just a formality — and it still might be in Caledonia — but King's recent arrest on the Coast makes his potential hire less of a sure thing.
While serving as an assistant football coach and driver's education teacher at Biloxi, King was arrested by D'Iberville police March 2 on misdemeanor charges of careless driving and DUI refusal.
D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin said a police officer stopped King at 3:40 a.m. on the Interstate 110 northbound ramp to Rodriguez Street.
According to the report, Caledonia Principal Andy Stevens recommended King for the job.
"I have screwed up in the past and I am probably going to screw up today. It shouldn't keep somebody from getting a job," Stevens told The Dispatch. "If what he was accused of was a monthly ordeal, I would have a problem with it and not recommended him for (the job as Caledonia High football coach)."
Stevens believes King "is catching the shaft."
Stevens added that "it would be different" if King were in the driver's ed car at the time of his arrest.
"If he had three or four DUIs, that would be different. He has not had one. He has only been accused," Stevens said.
LCSD Superintendent Lynn Wright is aware of the charge and is still gathering information, The Dispatch reported.
King was hired in 2012 as the Indians' offensive coordinator. He led the HHS Hawks from 2008-12 and prior to that he was the defensive coordinator at West Point.
The Dispatch reported King pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set for trial May 22.
King is still listed on Biloxi High's faculty website and employed by Biloxi, according to The Dispatch.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
