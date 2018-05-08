Here are the high school baseball and softball postseason schedules for South Mississippi

The high school softball state champions begin Thursday with games being played at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and Mississippi State in Starkville.

There are four South Mississippi high school baseball teams remaining in the playoffs with East Central-Vancleave playing for 4A South State and Gulfport-George County set for the Class 6A South State series.

Here are the schedules for this week's postseason games:

BASEBALL

Class 6A South State

Game 1 — George County at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Gulfport at George County — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — George County at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Saturday

Class 4A South State

Game 1 — East Central at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Vancleave at East Central — 7 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — East Central at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Saturday

SOFTBALL

Class 6A title series

Games at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg

Game 1 — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — 6:30 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — TBD, Saturday

Class 5A title series

Games at Mississippi State in Starkville

Game 1 — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Game 2 — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — 6:30 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — TBD, Saturday

Class 2A title series

Games at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg

Game 1 — St. Patrick vs. Lake — 1:30 p.m, Thursday

Game 2 — St. Patrick vs. Lake — 1:30 p.m., Friday

Game 3* — St. Patrick vs. Lake — TBD, Saturday

*Game 3 played only if necessary