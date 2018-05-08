Here are the high school baseball and softball postseason schedules for South Mississippi

The high school softball state champions begin Thursday with games being played at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and Mississippi State in Starkville.
There are four South Mississippi high school baseball teams remaining in the playoffs with East Central-Vancleave playing for 4A South State and Gulfport-George County set for the Class 6A South State series.
Here are the schedules for this week's postseason games:
BASEBALL
Class 6A South State
Game 1 — George County at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Gulfport at George County — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — George County at Gulfport — 6 p.m., Saturday
Class 4A South State
Game 1 — East Central at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Vancleave at East Central — 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — East Central at Vancleave — 7 p.m., Saturday
SOFTBALL
Class 6A title series
Games at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg
Game 1 — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — 6:30 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Harrison Central vs. Desoto Central — TBD, Saturday
Class 5A title series
Games at Mississippi State in Starkville
Game 1 — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Game 2 — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — 6:30 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — Pearl River Central vs. Neshoba Central — TBD, Saturday
Class 2A title series
Games at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg
Game 1 — St. Patrick vs. Lake — 1:30 p.m, Thursday
Game 2 — St. Patrick vs. Lake — 1:30 p.m., Friday
Game 3* — St. Patrick vs. Lake — TBD, Saturday
*Game 3 played only if necessary
