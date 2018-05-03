Our Lady Academy senior Callee Breland, left, and junior Kati Albright took home the Class I State Golf Championship at the Tupelo Country Club golf course on Tuesday.
High School Sports

OLA girls golf claims state title, top individual honor

By Sun Herald

May 03, 2018 10:38 AM

Breland took home top individual honors by shooting 76 and 74 over the two-day event for a total score of 150. Albright shot 92 and 89 for a total of 181. The team posted a score of 331, earning the 2018 state title for OLA.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my senior year and my last walk on the greens as a Crescent," Breland said in a press release. "I have been fortunate to have a great coach who happens to be my dad. I am also grateful to have my teammate Kati share this season’s end with a championship title."

Callee has signed to compete at Loyola-New Orleans.

