OLA girls golf claims state title, top individual honor

Our Lady Academy senior Callee Breland and junior Kati Albright took home the Class I State Golf Championship at the Tupelo Country Club golf course on Tuesday.
Breland took home top individual honors by shooting 76 and 74 over the two-day event for a total score of 150. Albright shot 92 and 89 for a total of 181. The team posted a score of 331, earning the 2018 state title for OLA.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my senior year and my last walk on the greens as a Crescent," Breland said in a press release. "I have been fortunate to have a great coach who happens to be my dad. I am also grateful to have my teammate Kati share this season’s end with a championship title."
Callee has signed to compete at Loyola-New Orleans.
