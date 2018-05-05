This Coast track star is only in the 8th grade and she just picked up 3 more gold medals

Long Beach eight-grader Brooklyn Biancamano continues to impress with each competition.
The long distance runner captured three gold medals on Saturday during the MHSAA Class 1A/3A/5A State Track Meet at Pearl High School.
She ran the 1600 meters in 5:09.65, the 800 meters in 2:23.15 and the 3,200 meters in 11:19.18.
It was a dominant display by Biancamano, who took first by setting a new state record of 18:03.5 in the 5 kilometers at the MHSAA Class 5A girls cross country state meet in November at Clinton.
With four more years of eligibility remaining, Biancamano should have quite the collection of medals by the time her career is done at Long Beach.
The West Harrison girls track squad also produced multiple gold medals on Saturday:
Alexis Morris of West Harrison won the 5A discus gold with a toss of 112 feet and 1 inches.
In the high jump, West Harrison's Allanah Turner walked away with the title following a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches.
Another Coast athlete came up with the Class 5A boys high jump when Nicholas Steele leaped 6 feet, 4 inches.
