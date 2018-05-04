St. Patrick girls claim state track title as several Coast athletes shine in Pearl

The St. Patrick girls squad won the overall Class 2A State Track and Field championship during a big day for Coast athletes Friday in Pearl.
The Fighting Irish finished with 108 points, well ahead of second-place finisher North Forrest (98 ½).
The 4x800 team for the Fighting Irish was among the squads to stand atop the podium and they did it in record-breaking fashion. Isabel Leatherman, Gabby Patino, Amelie Million and Jordan Pete combined to set a new Class 2A mark with a time of 10:39.18.
Makenzie Stenum earned a first-place finish for the St. Patrick girls in the high jump at 5-1.
Also on the girls side, Jordan Pete of St. Patrick won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:34.68.
Another Catholic school on the Coast, Our Lady Academy, had a pair of goal medalists. Olivia Gelpin took the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.94 and Grace Bradford earned first place in the pole fault at 8-6.
St. Stanislaus finished in second place in Class 4A boys with 57 points. Raymond claimed the 4A boys title with 66 points and East Central finished in third with 56 points.
A year after coming in second in the 1,600-meter race, Vancleave's Lina May doubled up on Class 4A state championships. She won the 1,600 with a time of 5.18.99 and 3,200 with a 12:19.49 effort.
May has signed to compete in both cross country and track at Southern Miss.
Kamdyn Skinner of Pass Christian was also twice a gold medalist in Class 4A on Friday, winning the girls high jump with a 5-4 effort and taking the triple jump with at 33 feet, 9 ¼ inches.
Harrison Central's Christopher Hudnall had a big day in Class 6A boys, winning the 110-meter hurdles and the 330-meter hurdles with a time of 39.29.
In the 4x800 in Class 6A, the Gulfport girls rolled to the gold medal with a time of 10:07:58. Members of the team are Tori Powell, Kristiana Payton, Tori Woodberry and Aley Woodberry.
The East Central boys won the 4A state title in the 4x800 with a blistering time of 8:33.20. Seniors Zach Diehl and Michael Pugh were joined by junior Adam Taylor and freshman Christian Balcer on the team. Vancleave finished second in the race.
In the 6A boys shot put, George County's Kaya Ludgood took first with a distance of 50 feet, 4 ¼ inches. Gulfport's Gi'Narious Johnson finished second with a toss of 49 feet, 7 ½ inches.
St. Stanislaus junior Taylor Necaise won a second consecutive title with in the pole vault with a new Class 4A record, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. It was the second consecutive state championship in the event for Necaise.
In Class 4A 110-meter boys hurdles, Brandon Bordelon of St. Stanislaus registered a time of 14.86 to win the gold medal.
