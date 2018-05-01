It all came down to the 18th hole with a D'Iberville senior in the hunt for her 3rd state title

Hannah Levi finished atop the leaderboard Tuesday just as expected, but the day wasn't without hardship and drama for the D'Iberville senior golfer.
Levi won her third consecutive Class 6A state individual championship and led D'Iberville High School to its first team title at Sunkist Golf Course.
Levi edged past Warren Central's Karley Whittington on the final hole of the two-day tournament with a birdie on 18 to win the championship with a two-day score of 146 (69, 77). Whittington parred the hole for a score of 147 (71, 76).
Levi's approach shot at 18 from 170 yards out rolled off the right side of the green, pin high. She followed that with a chip that just missed the hole, leaving her within 2 feet for the win.
"I woke up this morning feeling pretty sick; my stomach was upset; thought it was nerves," Levi said. "It wasn't going away, so I just had to battle through it. The wind was a little rough; that didn't help anything. Luckily I was able to come down the stretch, make two birdies in the last three holes and was able to close it out.
"I couldn't be anymore proud of myself and this team," the Mississippi State signee said. "We won the team championship and I won the individual championship for the third time in a row. That was the goal I came into this high school season with, and I am glad we are leaving with it."
Levi's two teammates, younger sister Laura Levi (eighth grader) and Hassen Dorsey (junior) both made significant impacts on the championship. On Monday, Dorsey shot an 87, and on Tuesday Laura shot an 86.
"These young ladies are amazing," said D'Iberville coach Renee Ladner. "They brought D'Iberville High School their first championship. I am so proud of them.
"Hannah did not have her best day today. She did not play her best golf today, and what she did is she just struggled all day long. She missed a lot of fairways and she three-putted some greens which are very uncharacteristic of her. But at the end of the day, she dug deep, and she did what she does. She birdied two of the last three holes to lead D'Iberville to their first ever state championship.”
D'Iberville finished the tournament with a score of 319, followed by Ocean Springs (331) and Warren Central (343).
Ocean Springs' Avery Weed finished in third place in the individual category with a score of 154 (76, 78).
