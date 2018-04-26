St. Martin's Daphne White is the Sun Herald girls basketball player of the year for the 2017-18 season. Gulfport's Brooke Glass is the Sun Herald girls basketball coach of the year.
St. Martin's Daphne White is the Sun Herald girls basketball player of the year for the 2017-18 season. Gulfport's Brooke Glass is the Sun Herald girls basketball coach of the year. John Fitzhugh jcftizhugh@sunherald.com
Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team for 2018

By Patrick Magee

April 26, 2018 11:15 AM

There's rarely a lack of talent in high school girls basketball on the Coast and this year was no different.

St. Martin senior center Daphane White signed with Mississippi State in November and backed it up with an outstanding senior campaign for the Lady Yellow Jackets. White put up huge numbers, including a 69-point game in a 92-69 win over Pass Christian in December.

One of the better turnaround stories on the Coast happened at Gulfport with first-year coach Brooke Glass leading the Lady Admirals to the Class 6A quarterfinals in Jackson.

Here are the Sun Herald's top individual honors and the All-South Mississippi Team for the 2017-18 season:

Player of the Year

Daphane White, St. Martin

About White: This is the second consecutive season that the Mississippi State signee has been named Sun Herald Player of the Year.

2018 stats: The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 25.8 points, 14 rebounds and 5.7 blocks a game this season.

Quotable: “It was a very fun season. It was amazing going to Jackson again. It was very fun. We built something. We left our legacy.”

Coach of the Year

Brooke Glass, Gulfport

About Glass: After Gulfport finished 16-14 a year ago, Glass led the Lady Admirals to the Class 6A quarterfinals in Jackson and the Region 8-6A title. She was an All-State performer in high school, leading Hancock to a Class 5A state championship in 2004. The former Southeastern Louisiana standout served previously as the head coach at Hancock.

2018 record: 18-9.

Quotable: “It's been the best, most exciting move I've made in my career, in my life. I didn't know what to expect, but it's far exceeded my expectations. When I first got there, I knew we had the players to compete. We had great athletes, great senior leadership. It just took a little buying into a new coach, a new process and a new system. Once we bought into what we were doing defensively then we just rolled offensively from that.”

Gulfport High School’s new girls basketball coach Brooke Glass talks about how her passion for the game flows through her to her players. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

All-South Mississippi Team

Chyna Allen, Harrison Central — Jones County Junior College signee, averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a senior. Two-time All-South Mississippi.

Maliyah Bullard, Pass Christian — Senior guard who is a Pearl River Community College signee.

Amari Carter, D'Iberville — Senior center averaged 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Whitney Johnson, Gulfport — Senior guard averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and two blocks.

Madison Ladner, Hancock — Senior forward averaged 11 points and nine rebounds a game.

Robyn Lee, Moss Point — Sophomore guard averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Mikyah Mack, Ocean Springs — Junior forward averaged 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Shylia McGee, Biloxi — Junior guard averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Cayla Obillo, Pass Christian — Junior guard averaged 12.5 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals a game.

Dywana Parker, Gulfport — Senior forward averaged 13.6 points and and 7.8 rebounds.

Celia Rodgers, Moss Point — Senior forward averaged 12 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Kalin Smith, Hancock — Senior guard averaged 10 points and 4 assists.

Allanah Turner, West Harrison — Junior guard averaged 18 points, four assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Sania Wells, East Central — Junior guard averaged 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

Aley Woodberry, Gulfport — Senior center averaged 8.9 rebounds and 5.8 points a game.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

