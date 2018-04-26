Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Boys Basketball Team for 2018

Coast basketball featured plenty of parity during the 2017-18 season with several teams piecing together quality seasons.
Three teams reached the Class 6A quarterfinals in Jackson — Harrison Central, Stone High and Pascagoula.
While Harrison Central and Pascagoula are no strangers to playing in Jackson during postseason, Stone High made its first trip to Jackson since 1998.
Here are the top individual honors and the All-South Mississippi Team for the 2017-18 campaign:
Player of the Year
Dajon Whitworth, Harrison Central
About Whitworth: The senior guard played a key role along with fellow senior Dayquan Perkins as Harrison Central clinched a spot in the Class 6A quarterfinals two consecutive seasons. The quick point guard has signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
2018 stats: The senior averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals this season.
Quotable: “It was a good year, but it was kind of sad the season ended earlier than expected. It was fun, overall. I improved a lot since last season as far as passing and getting my teammates involved.”
Coach of the Year
Todd Miller, Stone High
About Miller: The coach led the Tomcats to their first winning season since 2009-10 and led the team to their first trip to Jackson since 1998. Stone High went from 15-15 in 2016-17 to 24-6 in 2017-18.
2018 record: 24-6.
Quotable: “We had a special run. It's a credit to our guys. The first two years, they had losing seasons. They stuck with it, the administration stuck with me. They had a special season. We thought we could have gone one game farther, but we had to run into Olive Branch. It was a special year and I'm looking forward to next year.”
All-South Mississippi Team
Marvun Arnold, Picayune — Junior guard averaged 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals.
A.J. Banks, Pearl River Central — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee, averaged 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals as a senior.
Ryan Black, Ocean Springs — Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee, averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and hit 99 3-pointers as a senior.
D'yasmond Booker, Pascagoula — Six-foot-3 forward averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals as a junior.
Derick Hall, Gulfport — Six-foot-4 forward averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds as a junior.
Malcolm Magee, Ocean Springs — Colorado State football signee, averaged 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds his senior season. Two-time All-South Mississippi.
Jayden McCorvey, Pascagoula — Six-foot-4 guard averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a junior. Region 7-6A MVP.
Dillyn Neely, Biloxi — Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee, averaged 16 points and hit 81 3-pointers.
Dayquan Perkins, Harrison Central — Copiah-Lincoln CC signee, averaged 17.0 points and 9.1 rebounds his senior season. Two-time All-South Mississippi.
Drelon Pittman, West Harrison — Southwest Mississippi CC signee averaged 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior.
Dontavius Proby, Biloxi — Junior guard average 13 points and hit 52 3-pointers this season.
Tucker Santiago, St. Patrick — Senior guard averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He was named the Region 8-2A MVP.
Enrique Whaley, Stone — Jones County Junior College football signee averaged 9.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 steals as a senior.
JaRonn Wilkens, St. Martin — Six-foot-4 guard averaged 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior.
Jaylan Wilson, Bay High — Pearl River CC football signee averaged 16 points and 7 rebounds a game as a senior.
