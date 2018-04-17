The most hilarious and jaw-dropping quotes from former Biloxi coach Bobby Hall

Bobby Hall is 310-105 as a high school football coach, but he's never lost a post-game interview.
The Hall of Fame coach left Biloxi High in February over a contract disagreement and was tabbed last week to take over the football program at Philadelphia High School.
Hall didn't make many fans on the Coast with his criticism for the state of high school football in the area. At Philadelphia, he looks forward to working "in a real football town."
Hall also had coaching stints at Raleigh, Amory, Louisville, Wayne County and Madison Central.
He's just as much a legend for his accomplishments as a football coach as he is for his ability to drop an attention-grabbing quote.
Hall only spent three years at Biloxi, but he had plenty to say while he was in town.
I've gone back through the Sun Herald archive and pulled Hall's best quotes since 2015:
On the state of football on the Coast after stepping down in February:
“Down here (on the Coast), it’s like Conference USA or the Sun Belt. It’s not the SEC West. It’s kind of mind boggling to me that back in the 60’s and 70’s that the best high school football in the entire state of Mississippi was played on the Coast. Now, I’m not sure if it’s not the worst.”
Following Hall's resignation at Biloxi High:
“I really feel if anybody was ever put on this earth to coach high school football, it was Bobby Hall. I don’t have a lot of talent, but I do have a talent for working with young men. I can’t build a birdhouse or fix a car. I’m not mechanically inclined, but I can get young men to do what I want them to do for some reason. I’ve had such a great career. The funny thing is my resume says I was a great football coach. I didn’t have a lot of success here. I don’t know, maybe I forgot how to coach. But my resume is so pretty my mother could have wrote it.”
After Hall was named the head coach at Philadelphia on April 11:
“I just wanted to coach at a school where football is important,” Hall said Wednesday. “It's important in this community and in this school. I'm very grateful. The sky is the limit here and I'm really excited about it.”
On Brodie King returning from injury in 2017 to take over at quarterback for Biloxi:
"He practiced two days in nine weeks and looked like Joe Montana, you know? He's flinging that ball around."
Prior to a game against St. Stanislaus during the 2017 season:
"I'm glad Myles is at LSU, I'm glad Chase Rogers is at Louisiana-Lafayette and I'm glad Darius Pittman is at Purdue."
On the possibility of former St. Martin standout Donte Starks joining the Biloxi football team for the 2017 season:
"I grew up a cowboy and we raised quarter horses and trained them," Hall said. "I never brag on a horse until he's dead. I don't get too excited about anything until it happens. In this profession, you try to never get too high or too low. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, we're going to have a good football team anyway. We'll wait and see what happens."
Hall is a huge Ole Miss fan and a big supporter of second-year Rebels head coach Matt Luke. This is what he had to say after Luke was elevated to the top job in 2017:
"I had as much fun at the (2016) Sugar Bowl as I've ever had in one weekend. I'm proud of that. I had a lot of fun every time we beat Mississippi State. It is what it is. I'll be a Rebel fan long after all this is over. I've seen worse times than this."
On news that the Shrimp Bowl was no longer going to be a joint effort for Biloxi and Gulfport:
"At the end of the day, Biloxi started the Shrimp Bowl. Biloxi is the Shrimp Bowl. I just wanted it to be us."
After his Biloxi team suffered a 42-22 loss to Tate, Florida, during the 2016 season:
"We couldn't beat the school of the blind with six turnovers."
After he took the job at Biloxi:
"I was lost. Football is so much a part of my life it’s kind of scary. Even when I’m not at work, I’m thinking about how’s a better way to block the midline or what kid can I put in this spot or what can I tell our kids. I was just lost and didn’t have that part of my life. It’s been a part of my life since I was a child and so Biloxi came open. I dearly love building programs."
Prior to coaching his first game at Biloxi:
"You can quote me and put it in your paper. Our goal here is to go worst to first in year one. I ain’t scared. I think it’s possible because of the talent we have and the staff we have."
Looking ahead to the 2016 season:
"I'm not going to talk big like I did last year. I talked big and didn't deliver."
Prior to a jamboree contest in 2015:
"Shoot yeah I was nervous. I was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. Once the game kicks off and I get to calling plays it’s gone. If I ever lose that feeling, I need to retire."
On the length of his coaching career:
"I graduated from Ole Miss on a Sunday and went to work on a Monday.”
During Hall's introductory press conference at Biloxi:
"I told my wife I was bored. I felt like I had some good years left in me."
