The best boys soccer players on the Coast score Sun Herald top honors after special season

The 2017-18 high school soccer season was a special one for boys squads on the Coast with both Gulfport and St. Stanislaus claiming state championships.
For Gulfport, it was the program's second state championship. St. Stanislaus claimed its fourth title in the last five years and nine overall.
Check out the Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and the 16 other members of this year's Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team in boys soccer:
Player of the Year
Caleb Burke, Ocean Springs
About Burke: The William Carey signee had an outstanding senior season for the Greyhounds (15-6-3) and was selected as offensive MVP in the MAC and Coast All-Star games.
2018 stats: He scored 21 goals and dished out seven assists.
Quotable: “He's a great player with a motor that never stops and someone we could rely on in big games. Most of the time, he was up top by himself. It helps that he is one of the hardest workers on the field during a game.” - Ocean Springs coach Jeff French
Coach of the Year
Henrik Madsen, Gulfport
About Madsen: He led the Admirals to the Class 6A state championship, the second state title in the history of the program. Gulfport beat Madison 2-1 in the state title game. The Denmark native was a college standout at William Carey.
2018 record: 18-4-3.
Quotable: “It was an unbelievable season. I think the team was unique in from the standpoint that they bought into each other and trusted each other to do their jobs. I think they met our expectations. It was something we talked about from the beginning of the season. We had the talent to go far. It was a matter of buying in and doing the right thing.”
All-South Mississippi Team
Christopher Bruni, Gulfport — Millsaps signee, senior captain as a center midfielder. He registered five goals and seven assists a state championship squad. .
Fabrizio Doria, Biloxi — New Jersey Institute of Technology signee, defensive midfielder for most of the year before transitioning to forward. The senio rhad eight goals and 10 assists this season.
Cooper Grafe, Hancock — PRCC signee scored 24 goals this year, beating his previous record from his junior year. The MAC All-State selection finishes as Hancock's all-time leading scorer.
Andrew Holland, Resurrection — Pearl River Community College signee, senior captain and a member of the National Honor Society. He had 10 goals and six assists this season.
Mike Jimenez, Ocean Springs — Pearl River Community College signee scored 13 goals and had 11 assists. He played in the MAC All-Star Game.
Alex Koons, St. Stanislaus — The junior defender scored four goals and had three assists to help the Rockachaws win the 4A state title.
Brennan Ladner, Long Beach — Senior team captain who played both forward and defender. He led the team with eight goals.
Daniel Layton, West Harrison — Hinds Community College signee who had four goals and two assists this season as a defensive midfielder.
Ashton LeBlanc, Gulfport — Leader on a Gulfport defense that allowed only one goal in the playoffs. The junior was part of 12 shutouts and was a Coast Coaches All-Star Team selection.
Jonny Lorenzo, George County — Jones County Junior College signee. The senior is a two-time All-South Mississippi selection as a goalkeeper.
Dylan Picchi, Long Beach — PRCC signee had seven goals and five assists as a midfielder. He served as a senior team captain.
Peyton Pound, Gautier — Southwest Mississippi Community College signee. Standout defender and Gautier team captain in 2018.
Tres Ray, Poplarville — Junior forward had 21 goals and five assists to lead Poplarville to a record of 11-8-1.
Beau Rimmer, St. Stanislaus — The Hinds CC signee scored 17 goals and had seven assists this season while helping lead the Rockachaws to a 4A state title.
Layken Simkins, Resurrection — Defensive midfielder and a Coast Coaches All-Star Team selection. Had five goals and 14 assists as a junior.
Gavin Taylor, Gulfport — Leader on the Gulfport defense that allowed only one postseason goal. He had three goals and six assists as a junior.
