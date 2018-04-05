These all-star girls soccer players on the Coast scored top honors from the Sun Herald

The Long Beach girls soccer team swept the individual honors on this season's Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team thanks to a Class 5A South State title season that featured a record of 20-1-1.
Check out this year's Coach of the Year and Player of the Year along with the 16 other members of the All-South Mississippi Team for the 2017-18 season:
Player of the Year
Maddie Beets, Long Beach
About Maddie: The senior forward played a key role in leading the Lady Bearcats to a Class 5A South State title and an overall record of 20-1-1. She has signed with Pearl River Community College.
2018 stats: She scored 37 goals and tallied four assists this season.
Quotable: “She learned a lot and has become a better player over the last two years. She's had a good upbringing through good soccer coaches throughout her career. She's one who spends a lot of her free time with soccer, whether it's practicing on her own or practicing with her club team.” - Long Beach coach Neil Scott.
Coach of the Year
Neil Scott, Long Beach
About Scott: He led Long Beach to a Class 5A South State title in his second season on the job. He was recently hired to take over the Ocean Springs girls soccer program.
2018 record: 20-1-1.
Quotable: “As far as a coach, this is one of the most enjoyable seasons I've ever had. When it comes to what makes it special, it's the players. The players are the difference. We focused on defending a lot, but we were a complete team on and off the field. They enjoyed each other's company.”
All-South Mississippi Team
Kelsay Himel, Ocean Springs — William Carey signee who had 12 goals and 11 assists during her senior year.
Emma Hunt, Ocean Springs — Mississippi State signee for track and field in the pole vault. Senior who had 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 starts.
Madison Lafontaine, Pass Christian — Jones County Junior College signee and two-time All-South Mississippi selection.
Chelsea Morton, Vancleave — Sophomore forward who scored 38 goals and had 17 assists this season. She has played varsity since the seventh grade.
Paige Palazzo, OLA — Sophomore regarded as one of the top goalkeepers on the Coast.
Olivia Palisi, Hancock — Four-year varsity starter at centerback as a sophomore.
Marion Pohl, Bay High — Junior midfielder who is a three-time All-South Mississippi selection.
Maddie Powell, St. Martin — Participated in the MAC All-Star Game and scored 96 goals total during her high school career.
Sydney Salter, Vancleave — Registered 47 goals and 20-plus assists during her sophomore season. This is her second consecutive All-South Mississippi selection.
Olivia Simpson, George County — JCJC signee who had 19 goals and 43 total points this season as a senior forward.
Ryan Smith, Biloxi — Freshman midfielder who scored eight goals and had eight assists as a captain for the Lady Indians.
Skyler Steede, George County — JCJC signee who had an 11-4-1 record as a goalkeeper.
Susie Stevison, Long Beach — Junior team captain who had four goals and four assists while serving as a standout on defense.
Alexis Wilson, Long Beach — JCJC signee who led the state with a 0.293 goals against average this season. She played in the MAC All-Star Game.
Comments