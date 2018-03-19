Gulfport football star gives us his ‘Elite 8’ schools. Who makes the cut?

Gulfport star linebacker Derick Hall already has narrowed his list of college options.
Hall, who turned 17 on Monday, announced on the same day a list of schools that he calls his “Elite 8.”
Those eight programs are: Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
The junior gave himself some room to change his mind.
“Still keeping my options open to all schools, but these are my main focus,” he said in a tweet.
The schools that have offered Hall, but didn’t make the cut are Memphis, Kansas and Southern Miss.
One school that will likely jump into Hall’s “Elite 8” if the staff chooses to offer him is Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Hall visited the Athens campus earlier this month, but has yet to pick up a scholarship offer from head coach Kirby Smart.
“Georgia is my dream school, so I’d be ecstatic if they offered me,” Hall said at the time.
