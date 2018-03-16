Ocean Springs has found its next girls soccer coach

One of the state’s premier girls soccer programs just added a South State champion to lead it into the future.
Ocean Springs Athletic Director Mark Hubbard announced Friday the school has identified Neil Scott as its next girls soccer coach, pending school board approval on April 10.
Scott replaces Ryan Joiner, who led the Lady Greyhounds for two seasons before accepting the head coaching position at East Central Community College.
“Ocean Springs is a very established and high-level program,” Scott said. “They’re traditionally very consistent. That’s something I’m looking forward to.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s going to be a challenge but I think it will be fun, too.”
Scott gave Long Beach soccer a jolt during his two years with the Lady Bearcats. After going 8-7-2 in his first year, LBHS posted a 20-1-1 record in 2017-18, with its lone defeat coming in four overtimes in the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship Game.
“I feel like we scored a hat trick with Neil,” Hubbard said. “We’re excited. He’s been a proven winner at every level, period.”
Long Beach’s run was aided by having one of the state’s leading scorers in senior Maddie Beets, who netted 37 goals and nine assists in 22 games.
“This was an extremely special year. It was one of the most most enjoyable experiences I’ve had as a coach,” Scott said. “It was a talented team. It’s going to be a goldmine for whoever steps into my shoes.
“A repeat of a South State Championship or beyond is very possible for them next year.”
Prior to coaching at LBHS, Neil Scott led Pascagoula’s program for two seasons. He also spent five years as an assistant coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Joiner was 31-14-7 in two seasons at OSHS. This year’s Lady Greyhounds made it to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs before being upset in double overtime at Oak Grove.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments