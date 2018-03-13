Pearl River Central chooses a former Blue Devil to take over its football program

Pearl River Central High School has landed a member of the Pearl River County coaching tree to take over its football program.
PRCHS has offered its head coaching job to Poplarville offensive coordinator Jacob Owen and he has accepted, Poplarville head coach Jay Beech confirmed Tuesday to the Sun Herald.
His hiring is pending school board approval.
“I think they got a very good coach,” Beech said. “I think he’s going to do great things there. He’s an extremely hard working coach. I believe he’s going to do a great job there.”
Owen will replace Larry Dolan, who stepped down after two seasons to pursue opportunities closer to home in the Hattiesburg area.
A Pearl River Central graduate, Owen has played a key role in helping develop Poplarville into a Class 4A contender. The Hornets won the Class 4A South State title in 2016 and came up just short of retaining the trophy in a 52-45 loss to East Central in 2017.
Poplarville’s Wing-T offense has proven difficult for defenses to stop in recent seasons. The Hornets averaged 407.1 yards on the ground in 2017.
Prior to arriving at Poplarville, Owen worked as an assistant at New Hope High School. He coached in two Class 4A North State title games during his time there.
Before landing at New Hope, Owen’s first year as a high school football coach was spent as an assistant at Pearl River Central during the 2005-06 school year.
Owen, who is a cousin of East Central head coach Seth Smith, brings deep Pearl River County ties to the job.
Beech acknowledged that he’ll have to take on more of a role in leading the offense this season at Poplarville.
“I’m sad that he’s not going to be here,” Beech said of Owen. “It’ll be hard to replace him. He’s such a good coach. With that being said, I’m excited for him. He’s put in the hard work and he’s shown so much dedication and loyalty. To see him get a head coaching job makes me happy.”
Pearl River Central is coming off a 1-10 season, but the Blue Devils had plenty of success with the Wing-T offense when Eric Collins served as their head coach for six seasons prior to Dolan’s arrival. PRC twice had 11-win seasons under Collins.
