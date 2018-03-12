Hancock football star is getting ‘a lot more attention’ after receiving his first major offer

Hancock High School junior receiver Brooks Rayburn had been hearing from several top college football programs, but he had yet to receive that first offer.
It finally arrived on Saturday — Kansas State University.
“Getting my first Division I offer was pretty awesome and it came from a Power 5 conference,” Rayburn said Monday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Rayburn was on a three-way call with Kansas associate head coach Tony Hull and local trainer C.J. Bailey, a former Southern Miss player, when he received the offer.
His dad was also in the room when Brooks was informed of the offer and he may have been the more excited of the two.
“He was a little ecstatic,” Rayburn said with a laugh.
Hull is a New Orleans native who once served as the head coach at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.
“He really liked my film, liked my speed,” Rayburn said of Hull. “They think I can stretch the field and they liked my versatility and ability to get off press coverage.”
Prior to Saturday, Rayburn’s only scholarship offer was from Pearl River Community College.
With Kansas finally following through with an FBS offer, Rayburn has already seen his recruitment pick up and one in-state school continues to stay in close touch.
“I’ve gotten a lot more attention, and I think this will help open it up where I have an opportunity to get more offers,” he said. “The college that’s recruiting me the hardest is Mississippi State. (Receivers coach Luke Getsy), me and him have a good relationship. (Cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley) keeps in touch with me too.”
Rayburn grew up a Mississippi State fan so he’s hoping to soon get that offer from the Bulldogs.
“That’s the one college I always wanted to go to and they were the first college that ever contacted me,” he said.
Other schools that have stayed in contact with Rayburn include Illinois, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Memphis, Kent State, Nicholls, Louisiana-Lafayette and Cornell.
Rayburn, who claims a 40-yard dash of 4.4 seconds, caught 29 passes for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, helping leading the Hawks to a 10-3 record.
He first got the attention of college coaches while taking part in 7-on-7 camps last summer.
“I just want to be patient, wait for other school to contact me,” Rayburn said. “I’ll wait for more information and see where things fall and decide from there.”
