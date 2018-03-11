Here’s the schedule for Battle at the Beach baseball tourney on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Battle at the Beach is set to take place this week all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast with high school baseball games being played Monday through Saturday at various sites in the area.

Ocean Springs, Gulfport and Biloxi are among the primary sites for games this week.

Here is the full schedule for this year’s Battle at the Beach:

MONDAY'S GAMES

Noon

St. Pius X vs. Jackson Prep (at Biloxi)

Copiah Academy vs. White Station (at Gulfport)

2:30 p.m.

Madison St. Joe vs. St. Benedict (at Ocean Springs)

Copiah Academy vs. Tupelo Christian (at Gulfport)

5 p.m.

Harrison Central vs. Washington Academy (at Gulfport)

St. George (Tenn.) at Biloxi

Jackson Academy vs. Covenant Christian (at West Harrison)

7 p.m.

Gautier at Vancleave

7:30 p.m.

Pascagoula vs. Lake Cormorant (at Biloxi)

Northwest Rankin at West Harrison

Washington Academy at Gulfport

Memphis University School at Ocean Springs

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Noon

St. George vs. Madison-St. Joe (at Biloxi)

Lake Cormorant vs. Jackson Prep (at Ocean Springs)

Jackson Academy vs. New Albany (at D'Iberville)

2:30 p.m.

St. George vs. Copiah Academy (at Biloxi)

George County vs. New Albany (at D'Iberville)

St. Benedict vs. Northwest Rankin (at Gulfport)

Tupelo vs. Jackson Prep (at Ocean Springs)

5 p.m.

Ridgeland vs. Harrison Central (at Biloxi)

Theodore vs. Tupelo (at Ocean Springs)

George County vs. Tupelo Christian (at D'Iberville)

Olive Branch vs. White Station (at St. Martin)

7:30 p.m.

Memphis University at Gulfport

Tupelo Christian at D'Iberville

Ridgeland at Biloxi

Madison-Ridgeland Academy at Ocean Springs

Madison Central at West Harrison

McGill-Toolen at St. Martin

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Noon

White Station vs. Jackson Academy (at Gulfport)

Lake Cormorant vs. Washington Academy (at West Harrison)

2:30 p.m.

Madison Central vs. St. George (at Biloxi)

St. Benedict vs. Ridgeland (at Ocean Springs)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. New Albany (at West Harrison)

Jackson Academy vs. Olive Branch (at Gulfport)

5 p.m.

Copiah Academy vs. Pisgah (at Ocean Springs)

Olive Branch vs. Covenant Christian (at Gulfport)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. Tupelo Christian (at West Harrison)

Tupelo vs. St. Pius X (at Pascagoula)

Jackson Prep vs. South Panola (at St. Martin)

7:30 p.m.

Northwest Rankin vs. Memphis University (at Biloxi)

Southaven vs. Madison-St. Joe (at Gulfport)

South Panola at St. Martin

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Noon

Memphis University vs. Olive Branch (at Biloxi)

Northwest Rankin vs. Covenant Christian (at Gulfport)

South Panola vs. Seminary (at St. Martin)

2:30 p.m.

St. George vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (at Gulfport)

St. Pius X vs. Tupelo Christian (at Ocean Springs)

Pisgah vs. Columbia Academy (at St. Martin)

5 p.m.

Germantown at Biloxi

Southaven vs. Harrison Central (at D'Iberville)

West Moore vs. Christian Brothers (at Ocean Springs)

Pisgah vs. Pascagoula (at St. Martin)

7:30 p.m.

McGill-Toolen vs. Germantown (at Biloxi)

Warren Central at Gulfport

Southaven at D'Iberville

West Moore at Ocean Springs

Desoto Central at West Harrison

ASC at St. Martin

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Noon

Desoto Central vs. Germantown (at Biloxi)

1 p.m.

Columbia Academy vs. Christian Brothers (at Ocean Springs)

2:30 p.m.

Desoto Central vs. Clinton (at Biloxi)

St. Benedict vs. Brookhaven Academy (at Gulfport)

Southaven vs. West Moore (at MGM Park in Biloxi)

3:30 p.m.

Faith Academy vs. Columbia Academy (at Ocean Springs)

5 p.m.

Clinton at Biloxi

ASC vs. Pisgah (at Gulfport)

Germantown vs. Christian Brothers (at MGM Park)

6 p.m.

Faith Academy vs. George County (at Ocean Springs)

7:30 p.m.

West Moore at Gulfport

Warren Central vs. Harrison Central (at MGM Park)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

10 a.m.

Biloxi vs. Seminary (at MGM Park)

ASC vs. West Moore (at Pascagoula)

Resurrection at Vancleave

12:30 p.m.

Ocean Springs vs. Desoto Central (at MGM Park)

Christian Brothers vs. Warren Central (at Pascagoula)

Brookhaven Academy vs. Resurrection (at Vancleave)

3 p.m.

Gulfport vs. George County (at MGM Park)

Christian Brothers vs. Faith Academy (at Pascagoula)

Brookhaven Academy at Vancleave

5:30 p.m.

West Harrison vs. St. Martin (at MGM Park)

Faith Academy at Pascagoula