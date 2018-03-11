Here’s the schedule for Battle at the Beach baseball tourney on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The Battle at the Beach is set to take place this week all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast with high school baseball games being played Monday through Saturday at various sites in the area.
Ocean Springs, Gulfport and Biloxi are among the primary sites for games this week.
Here is the full schedule for this year’s Battle at the Beach:
MONDAY'S GAMES
Never miss a local story.
Noon
St. Pius X vs. Jackson Prep (at Biloxi)
Copiah Academy vs. White Station (at Gulfport)
2:30 p.m.
Madison St. Joe vs. St. Benedict (at Ocean Springs)
Copiah Academy vs. Tupelo Christian (at Gulfport)
5 p.m.
Harrison Central vs. Washington Academy (at Gulfport)
St. George (Tenn.) at Biloxi
Jackson Academy vs. Covenant Christian (at West Harrison)
7 p.m.
Gautier at Vancleave
7:30 p.m.
Pascagoula vs. Lake Cormorant (at Biloxi)
Northwest Rankin at West Harrison
Washington Academy at Gulfport
Memphis University School at Ocean Springs
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Noon
St. George vs. Madison-St. Joe (at Biloxi)
Lake Cormorant vs. Jackson Prep (at Ocean Springs)
Jackson Academy vs. New Albany (at D'Iberville)
2:30 p.m.
St. George vs. Copiah Academy (at Biloxi)
George County vs. New Albany (at D'Iberville)
St. Benedict vs. Northwest Rankin (at Gulfport)
Tupelo vs. Jackson Prep (at Ocean Springs)
5 p.m.
Ridgeland vs. Harrison Central (at Biloxi)
Theodore vs. Tupelo (at Ocean Springs)
George County vs. Tupelo Christian (at D'Iberville)
Olive Branch vs. White Station (at St. Martin)
7:30 p.m.
Memphis University at Gulfport
Tupelo Christian at D'Iberville
Ridgeland at Biloxi
Madison-Ridgeland Academy at Ocean Springs
Madison Central at West Harrison
McGill-Toolen at St. Martin
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Noon
White Station vs. Jackson Academy (at Gulfport)
Lake Cormorant vs. Washington Academy (at West Harrison)
2:30 p.m.
Madison Central vs. St. George (at Biloxi)
St. Benedict vs. Ridgeland (at Ocean Springs)
Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. New Albany (at West Harrison)
Jackson Academy vs. Olive Branch (at Gulfport)
5 p.m.
Copiah Academy vs. Pisgah (at Ocean Springs)
Olive Branch vs. Covenant Christian (at Gulfport)
Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. Tupelo Christian (at West Harrison)
Tupelo vs. St. Pius X (at Pascagoula)
Jackson Prep vs. South Panola (at St. Martin)
7:30 p.m.
Northwest Rankin vs. Memphis University (at Biloxi)
Southaven vs. Madison-St. Joe (at Gulfport)
South Panola at St. Martin
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Noon
Memphis University vs. Olive Branch (at Biloxi)
Northwest Rankin vs. Covenant Christian (at Gulfport)
South Panola vs. Seminary (at St. Martin)
2:30 p.m.
St. George vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (at Gulfport)
St. Pius X vs. Tupelo Christian (at Ocean Springs)
Pisgah vs. Columbia Academy (at St. Martin)
5 p.m.
Germantown at Biloxi
Southaven vs. Harrison Central (at D'Iberville)
West Moore vs. Christian Brothers (at Ocean Springs)
Pisgah vs. Pascagoula (at St. Martin)
7:30 p.m.
McGill-Toolen vs. Germantown (at Biloxi)
Warren Central at Gulfport
Southaven at D'Iberville
West Moore at Ocean Springs
Desoto Central at West Harrison
ASC at St. Martin
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Noon
Desoto Central vs. Germantown (at Biloxi)
1 p.m.
Columbia Academy vs. Christian Brothers (at Ocean Springs)
2:30 p.m.
Desoto Central vs. Clinton (at Biloxi)
St. Benedict vs. Brookhaven Academy (at Gulfport)
Southaven vs. West Moore (at MGM Park in Biloxi)
3:30 p.m.
Faith Academy vs. Columbia Academy (at Ocean Springs)
5 p.m.
Clinton at Biloxi
ASC vs. Pisgah (at Gulfport)
Germantown vs. Christian Brothers (at MGM Park)
6 p.m.
Faith Academy vs. George County (at Ocean Springs)
7:30 p.m.
West Moore at Gulfport
Warren Central vs. Harrison Central (at MGM Park)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
10 a.m.
Biloxi vs. Seminary (at MGM Park)
ASC vs. West Moore (at Pascagoula)
Resurrection at Vancleave
12:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs vs. Desoto Central (at MGM Park)
Christian Brothers vs. Warren Central (at Pascagoula)
Brookhaven Academy vs. Resurrection (at Vancleave)
3 p.m.
Gulfport vs. George County (at MGM Park)
Christian Brothers vs. Faith Academy (at Pascagoula)
Brookhaven Academy at Vancleave
5:30 p.m.
West Harrison vs. St. Martin (at MGM Park)
Faith Academy at Pascagoula
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments