Callaway takes down Stone High to end special run for Tomcats

It has been a tradition where teams that have been to the Big House have more success.
That was case on Friday night for Callaway.
Behind a strong second half, the Chargers were able to get past Stone 61-40 in the quarterfinal round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Callaway (25-5) will face Olive Branch in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
“Callaway is a fine team and they got a lot of big guys, so we had trouble handling them all night,” said Stone coach Todd Miller. “We knew are guards could compete, but tonight the rim shrunk on us.”
For the Tomcats (24-6) there were times where they couldn’t buy a basket.
Stone shot 25 percent from the field (15-of-59) and made just one three-pointer.
Another big key is Callaway out-rebounded Stone 60-36
“Normally we make about eight three-pointers game and tonight just made one,” Miller said. “That right there just describes the night we had.”
Callaway never trailed, but Stone only trailed by three at halftime at 26-23.
But in the third quarter the Chargers outscored the Tomcats 15-6 to go up by double digits at 41-29.
Callaway had three players with double figures. Freshmen guard Daeshun Ruffin scored14 points to lead, while Ole Miss football signee James Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Deonte Spencer chipped in 12 points.
“We had a couple guys step up and make big plays for us down the stretch,” said Callaway coach David Sanders. “Offensive rebounds was big for us and they struggled shooting.”
Enrique Whaley had a game-high 19 points to lead Stone, while Parker Owen added six points for the Tomcats.
“We just got out played tonight, but this doesn’t define our season,” Miller said. “We had three goals and we accomplished all of them, so I’m proud of the guys and we can build on this next year.”
Comments