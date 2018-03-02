Two more South Mississippi high schools have head coaches to replace

Hancock High School has a vacancy atop its boys basketball program.
Charles Moore is no longer the Hawks’ head coach after leading the team for the last six seasons.
“We just decided as a school district to go in a different direction,” Hancock athletic director Jamie Sisco said Friday.
The Hancock boys have not won a game in region competition since January of 2016. The Hawks finished the 2017-18 season with an overall record of 4-23 and 0-8 in Region 8-6A.
Moore’s best season as the Hancock coach came during the 2015-16 campaign when his team finished 16-13.
Moore arrived at Hancock in April of 2012 following a stint at Franklin County High School.
“We have posted the job on the MHSAA web site and we’re accepting applications,” Sisco said. “We intend to have a new head coach hired as soon as possible.”
Vancleave soccer
Vancleave High School has also posted an opening on the MHSAA web site for girls soccer head coach after Christin Breland announced last month that she was stepping down.
The Vancleave girls finished 19-6-1 this season and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Breland announced her decision last month in a Facebook post:
“Vancleave Soccer has been my passion both as a former player and as a coach these past few years,” she said. “The program is in a good place and will continue to thrive, giving me the opportunity to step back and pursue some of my other passions and goals. To my players past and present, thank you!”
