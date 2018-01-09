Prep roundup: There were goals galore Tuesday night

Goals by Maddie Beets and Susie Stevison helped keep Long Beach’s girls soccer team undefeated Tuesday as the Bearcats knocked off West Harrison 2-0. Nathalie Salvador led LBHS (13-010, 4-0) with two assists while Alexis Wilson earned the shutout. The win clinched an early playoff spot for LBHS.
Ocean Springs 2, D’Iberville 0: Blain Zuber and Mike Jimenez each scored for the Greyhounds, with Gabe Evans earning the shutout in net.
Gulfport 4, Hancock 1: Durron Myers netted a hat trick and Christopher Bruni added a goal for the Admirals. Gannon Key earned the win for GHS (11-4-3). Cooper Grafe scored Hancock’s lone goal.
St. Martin 8, Pascagoula 0: Sean Gomez scored four times for the Yellow Jackets, with D.J. Dismuke, C.T. Kennedy, Jacob Broadus and Kanin Davis also factoring into the scoring.
Gulfport girls 5, Hancock 2: Kayley Holloway scored a hat trick to lead GHS (7-6-4, 4-0). Charlotte Saari scored a goal and added two assists. Laney Owen also scored.
Vancleave girls 6, Forrest County AHS 0: Sydney Salter led VHS with four goals. Chelsea Morton and Belle Keebler also scored. Julianna Overstreet earned the shutout.
Ocean Springs girls 3, D’Iberville 0: Ameris Taylor scored all three goals for OSHS (11-6-1). Autumn Fike picked up the shutout.
Other scores: West Harrison 3, Long Beach 2 (OT).
Basketball
Ocean Springs 56, D’Iberville 50: Darien Wallace led the Greyhounds (12-7) with 15 points. Lance Wright and Malcolm Magee added 12 points apiece. Magee also led OSHS with 10 rebounds. Clint Hawkins and Zay Ratliff led DHS with 16 and 11 points.
Stone 65, West Harrison 53: Cortez McCarty, Brian Milton and Parker Owen each scored 10 points for the Tomcats (15-3, 1-0).
St. Martin girls 59, Pascagoula 34: Daphane White scored 29 points with 16 rebounds and seven blocks to lead SMHS (14-3, 1-0). Octaviuna Oatis added 16 points. Tyesha Turner led ‘Goula with 17 points.
Gulfport 43, Hancock 37: Dywana Parker led GHS (11-5) with 12 points. Whitney Johnson added 10 for GHS.
Harrison Central girls 61, East Central 41: De’Asia Booker led HCHS with 16 points. Chyna Allen and Da’Mia Henry also scored 15 points apiece.
Pascagoula 53, St. Martin 48: D’yasmond Booker and Jonas Burley each scored 11 points for ‘Goula, with Zarin Cole and Dequan Weatherspoon adding 10 points each.
Gulfport 75, Hancock 38: Derick Hall led the Admirals with 23 points and six rebounds. Chad Crenshaw delivered eight assists.
Other scores: Gautier 29, Long Beach 22; Vancleave 38, Moss Point 32.
