High School Sports

Prep Roundup: Unbeaten Biloxi hammers Pearl

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

January 05, 2018 09:29 PM

Dontavius Proby scored 18 points as Biloxi hammered Pearl 69-45 on the road Friday to remain unbeaten. Dillyn Neely added 16 points, Jordan Montgomery 14 for the Indians (18-0), coached by Seber Windham.

Pascagoula 60, Picayune 46: Eric Smith scored 23 points, while Jonas Burley added 18 for the Panthers (10-5). Delroy Smith led the Maroon Tide with 16.

Pearl girls 41, Biloxi 30: Olivia Mosley scored 18 points, Jayla Alexander added 12 as Pearl defeated Biloxi.

Moss Point 50, East Central 31: Cam Jones had 16 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers.

D’Iberville 51, Bay High 45: Shamond Hoye led the Warriors (8-6) with 21 points, Clint Hawkins added 15. Bay High was led by Traylon Lewis with 15.

Moss Point girls 71, East Central 43: The Lady Tigers won on the road.

Sylva Bay Academy 65, Christian Collegiate Academy 33: River Johnson led the winless Bulldogs (0-9) with nine points.

Soccer

Ocean Springs girls 1, George County 0: The game’s only goal came from Erin Clifford and assisted by Emma Hunt on day one of the I-10/I-20 challenge. Autumn Fike got the shutout for the Lady Greyhounds (9-6-1).

Long Beach 5, Picayune 0: Cameron Stalling, Chase Dedeaux, Kai VanCourt, Stanley Trzaska, Michael Berrera all scored for the Bearcats. Justin Rolison and Jamarcus Edwards shared the shutout.

Gulfport 2, Madison Central 0: Goal scorers were Durron Myers and Mohamed Diallo. Gannon Key got the shutout in goal for the Admirals on day one of the I-10/I-20 challenge.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

