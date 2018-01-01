Biloxi guard Shylia McGee.
Biloxi guard Shylia McGee. James Jones jkjones@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Huge double-double earns Biloxi junior a Sun Herald honor

By James Jones, Patrick Magee And Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

January 01, 2018 01:13 PM

Biloxi guard Shylia McGee is the Sun Herald’s girls’ player of the week.

The junior averaged 22 points a game in two contests of the Lady Indians’ Basketball Tournament last week. Biloxi split those two games.

“As Shylia goes, we go,” Biloxi coach Devin Hill said. “She’s learning to play the point guard.”

Here’s what McGee did:

▪ Scored 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-40 win over Baldwin County on Thursday.

▪ Scored 12 points in a 26-21 loss to McGill Toolen on Friday.

The Lady Indians (11-6), winners of eight of their last nine, travel to Pearl on Friday night.

