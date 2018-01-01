Harrison Central's Dajon Whitworth pushes towards the basket while guarded by Pascagoula's Micah O'Guin, left, and Jonas Burley during the Adidas Holiday Classic final on Friday at Gulfport High.
Harrison Central's Dajon Whitworth pushes towards the basket while guarded by Pascagoula's Micah O'Guin, left, and Jonas Burley during the Adidas Holiday Classic final on Friday at Gulfport High. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file
Harrison Central's Dajon Whitworth pushes towards the basket while guarded by Pascagoula's Micah O'Guin, left, and Jonas Burley during the Adidas Holiday Classic final on Friday at Gulfport High. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Red Rebel senior’s late heroics land Sun Herald honor

By James Jones, Patrick Magee And Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

January 01, 2018 01:04 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Harrison Central guard Dajon Whitworth is the Sun Herald’s boys player of the week.

The senior averaged 22 points a game in three contests, helping lead Harrison Central to the Adidas Hardwood Holiday Classic title last week at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.

Here’s what Whitworth did last week:

▪ Scored 23 points, including the game-winning basket with eight seconds left in a 70-69 win over Pascagoula in the Tournament finals on Friday. He had 14 fourth quarter points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Scored 20 points in a 55-52 win over Gulfport in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.

▪ Scored 23 points in a 72-68 victory over Oak Grove in the tournament opener on Wednesday.

Harrison Central plays host to Hancock on Tuesday night in the Region 8-6A opener.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back
Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

View More Video