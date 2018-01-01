Red Rebel senior’s late heroics land Sun Herald honor

Harrison Central guard Dajon Whitworth is the Sun Herald’s boys player of the week.
The senior averaged 22 points a game in three contests, helping lead Harrison Central to the Adidas Hardwood Holiday Classic title last week at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
Here’s what Whitworth did last week:
▪ Scored 23 points, including the game-winning basket with eight seconds left in a 70-69 win over Pascagoula in the Tournament finals on Friday. He had 14 fourth quarter points.
▪ Scored 20 points in a 55-52 win over Gulfport in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.
▪ Scored 23 points in a 72-68 victory over Oak Grove in the tournament opener on Wednesday.
Harrison Central plays host to Hancock on Tuesday night in the Region 8-6A opener.
