Pascagoula's Jonas Burley runs up against Harrison Central's Dayquan Perkins while attempting a basket during the Adidas Holiday Classic final on Friday at Gulfport High.
High School Sports

Sun Herald Top 10: Harrison Central boys rolling into region play

By Patrick Magee, Patrick Ochs And James Jones

Sun Herald

January 01, 2018 12:16 PM

The Harrison Central boys were the preseason No. 1 in South Mississippi to begin the season, and they're beginning to look like a contender again for a return to Jackson.

Harrison Central beat Oak Grove, Gulfport and Pascagoula last week to win the Adidas Holiday Classic at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium to climb two spots to No. 2 in this week's Sun Herald Top 10.

The Red Rebels improved to 8-5 as Dajon Whitworth's shot with 9 seconds remaining gave them a 70-69 victory over Pascagoula in the tournament's title game on Friday.

Harrison Central has won four consecutive games and is playing its best basketball of the season at just the right time.

The Red Rebels begin Region 8-6A play with a 7 p.m. home game against Hancock (1-11) on Tuesday.

After beating Gulfport 55-52 last week, the Red Rebels and Admirals will meet again on Friday, but this time they will be playing in Lyman.

Whitworth, who was a member of the 2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team, averaged 22 points in Harrison Central's three games last week.

The Biloxi boys (17-0) maintain their grip on the No. 1 ranking ahead of Friday's road trip to Pearl (10-6).

Despite losing 68-64 at West Jones (13-1) last week, the Harrison Central girls continue to hold down the No. 1 spot with a record of 8-3.

Sun Herald Boys Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Biloxi (30)

17-0

1

2. Harrison Central (27)

8-5

4

3. Pascagoula (24)

9-5

2

4. Picayune (21)

13-3

3

5. St. Martin (18)

11-4

6

6. Stone (15)

13-3

8

7. Ocean Springs (12)

11-6

5

8. Gulfport (9)

8-7

7

9. Gautier (6)

9-6

9

10. D’Iberville (3)

5-5

10

Sun Herald Girls Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Harrison Central (30)

8-3

1

2. St. Martin (27)

13-3

2

3. Pass Christian (24)

11-6

3

4. Hancock (21)

13-3

5

5. Ocean Springs (18)

11-3

4

6. Biloxi (15)

11-5

6

7. East Central (12)

10-4

7

8. Gulfport (9)

9-5

8

9. Pearl River Central (6)

12-4

9

10. Stone (3)

11-4

10

