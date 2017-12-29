Stone High turns back George County to capture Paul Wallace Tournament

Enrique Whaley’s two lay-ups mid-way through the fourth quarter led Stone High past George County 53-41 in the boys final of the Paul Wallace tournament Friday.
The Tomcats (13-3) led by as many as 10 midway through the third quarter. The Rebels (7-6) fought back. With 5:14 left, Cameron Hartfield picked off an errant Stone inbounds pass and scored, bringing bring George County within 37-34. But the Rebels couldn’t get closer.
Whaley’s second lay-up with 3:49 left pushed the Stone lead to 43-34. The Tomcats’ lead never got below five for the rest of the game.
“Whaley is one of the most athletic guys on the Gulf Coast,” Stone High coach Todd Miller. “Even after they scored, we knew we could still get the ball up the floor. But those were big baskets.”
Despite leading from midway through the first quarter to the end of the game, Miller felt his team struggled offensively all night.
“It was ugly offensively,” he said. “We had to grind it out all night. But, I thought we were more patient in the second half.”
Dalan Breland scored all 10 of his points from the free throw line, hitting 10-of-12 charity shots including 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Cameron McDonald scored nine points and Whaley finished with eight points.
Hartfield led all scorers with 18 points for George County. However, he had little help from his fellow Rebels as Jonavon Jackson was second on George County’s scoring charts with eight points.
In the Girls championship, Hancock held Stone High scoreless for the first 14 minutes of the second half to win 34-15. Eight players scored for Hancock (13-3). Kalin Smith led the way with eight points.
“We talk about what it’s going to take for us to win games, and it’s playing defense and rebounding the ball,” said Hawks coach Jamie Sisco. “I tell the girls if we give great effort and play defense that the rest will take care of itself.”
In other games:
Third place
Ocean Springs 66, Vancleave 45: Ocean Springs made11 3-pointers. Darien Wallace hit four treys to lead the Greyhounds (11-6) with 15 ponits. Gavin Guidry came off the bench to connect on three treys for 14 points. Jon Knight paced Vancleave with 13 points, Xavier Bass added 12 points.
Pearl River Central girls 44, Greene County 38: Payton Lee scored all five of her points in the final quarter to help the Lady Devils. Breyanna Bernard scored all 11 points in the first half as PRC led 24-16 at the half. Samantha Orgeron also scored 11 points. Ranisha Gunn led Greene County with 20 points.
Fifth place
D’Iberville 51, Moss Point 37: Bryson Suber hit four treys for 12 points to lead the Warriors. Clint Hawkins led D’Iberville (6-5) with 14 points. Leshaun Coleman paced Moss Point with nine points.
Gautier girls 50, Vancleave 41: Alexis Hooks scored 11 points, Kayia McBride added nine. Jericsa Gallaway scored 11 points, all from the free throw line, to lead Vancleave. Jalanta Bilbo added 10 points and Taylor Jordan had eight points.
