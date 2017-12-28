Biloxi guard Shylia McGee
High School Sports

Junior powers Biloxi to easy victory at Lady Indians Tournament

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 28, 2017 06:11 PM

The two-week holiday break didn’t affect the Biloxi girls basketball team.

Junior guard Shylia McGee scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Lady Indians pounded Baldwin County (Ala.) 59-40 on Thursday night at the Biloxi Junior High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians (11-5) have won eight straight, including a 36-32 victory over Gulfport on Dec. 15.

“We didn’t practice well the last two days,” McGee said. “We wanted to prove to coach Hill that we could play well after being off a long time.”

Biloxi coach Devin Hill praised McGee, who had 21 points at halftime as the Lady Indians led 31-17.

“As Shylia goes, we go,” Hill said. “She’s playing a new position. Shylia’s growing into playing point guard and leading the team by example.”

Hill was also pleased how Biloxi played on both ends.

“We wanted to get the team focused,” Hill said. “We want to be tougher than the opponent. Our players are buying into that. We’re headed in the right direction.”

In earlier Lady Indians Tournament games: Spanish Fort (Ala.) 46, Pascagoula 34; Ocean Springs 33, NW Rankin 27.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

