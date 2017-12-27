It wouldn’t be an All-Mississippi team without Tony Brown and these four other Coast stars

About a week after landing a spot on USA Today’s All-USA Team, East Central star Tony Brown was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the publication’s All-USA Mississippi squad.
Brown wasn’t the only Coast standout honored by USA Today. ECHS teammate and recent Mississippi State signee Brad Cumbest and Ocean Springs defensive back Malcolm Magee were named to the first team, with D’Iberville lineman Louis Paul Smith and Stone Tomcat Enrique Whaley landing on the second team.
The honor was the latest for Brown, who was also named Gatorade’s Player of the Year for Mississippi and the Sun Herald’s Player of the Year.
Despite rushing for 2,748 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior, Brown only has one D1 offer — from Mississippi Valley State University. East Mississippi Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi College have also extended offers to the lead hornet.
Cumbest, Smith, Whaley and Magee all made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi Football Team after remarkable 2017 seasons.
Cumbest caught 36 passes for 766 yards and nine touchdowns this year and earned spots in both the Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
Magee, who recently picked up a number of new scholarship offers, made rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, caught 23 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, and made 63 tackles with three interceptions and eight passes defended on defense.
Like Magee, Whaley did a little bit of everything for Stone. The senior passed for 370 yards and four TDs, rushed for 919 yards and nine TDs, caught seven passes for 132 yards and four touchdowns, made 18 tackles with six interceptions and seven passes defended, averaged 39.1 yards on 14 punts and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Smith, a junior, was an important centerpiece on D’Iberville’s run-heavy attack.
