Gulfport’s Dywana Parker is the Sun Herald’s basketball player of the week.
Gulfport’s Dywana Parker is the Sun Herald’s basketball player of the week. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Gulfport’s Dywana Parker is the Sun Herald’s basketball player of the week. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Gulfport senior plays strong in the post to pick up Sun Herald honor

By James Jones, Patrick Magee And Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

December 26, 2017 04:00 AM

Gulfport’s Dywana Parker is considered one of the top girls’ athletes on the Coast.

The senior earned the Sun Herald girls’ player of the week honor after scoring 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Gulfport topped Pass Christian 49-30 on Thursday night at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.

Parker is also a standout volleyball player, earning two consecutive Sun Herald’s All South Mississippi honors in that sport as an outside hitter.

Parker has also played in both the Mississippi All-Star Basketball and volleyball games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lady Admirals (7-5) face McGill Toolen (Ala.) on day one of the Lady Indians Holiday Classic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Biloxi Junior High Gymnasium.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back
Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

View More Video