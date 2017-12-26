Gulfport senior plays strong in the post to pick up Sun Herald honor

Gulfport’s Dywana Parker is considered one of the top girls’ athletes on the Coast.
The senior earned the Sun Herald girls’ player of the week honor after scoring 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Gulfport topped Pass Christian 49-30 on Thursday night at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
Parker is also a standout volleyball player, earning two consecutive Sun Herald’s All South Mississippi honors in that sport as an outside hitter.
Parker has also played in both the Mississippi All-Star Basketball and volleyball games.
The Lady Admirals (7-5) face McGill Toolen (Ala.) on day one of the Lady Indians Holiday Classic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Biloxi Junior High Gymnasium.
