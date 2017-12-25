Junior guard helps keep Biloxi flawless, earns Sun Herald honor

Biloxi guard Dontavius Proby is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.
The junior guard averaged 17 points a game in two contests last week as the Indians (17-0) won the Jackie Laird Basketball Tournament over the weekend at the Biloxi Sports Arena.
Here’s what Proby did in those two tournament games:
▪ Scored 16 points in a 53-38 victory over Theodore (Ala.) in the first game on Friday night.
▪ Scored 18 points in a 58-43 victory over Vigor (Ala.) 58-43 in the finals on Saturday night.
Biloxi, ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald’s prep basketball poll, doesn’t play until a road contest at Pearl on Jan. 5.
