Biloxi guard Dontavius Proby is the Sun Herald’s boys player of the week.
High School Sports

Junior guard helps keep Biloxi flawless, earns Sun Herald honor

By James Jones, Patrick Magee And Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

December 25, 2017 04:00 AM

Biloxi guard Dontavius Proby is the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.

The junior guard averaged 17 points a game in two contests last week as the Indians (17-0) won the Jackie Laird Basketball Tournament over the weekend at the Biloxi Sports Arena.

Here’s what Proby did in those two tournament games:

▪ Scored 16 points in a 53-38 victory over Theodore (Ala.) in the first game on Friday night.

▪ Scored 18 points in a 58-43 victory over Vigor (Ala.) 58-43 in the finals on Saturday night.

Biloxi, ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald’s prep basketball poll, doesn’t play until a road contest at Pearl on Jan. 5.

